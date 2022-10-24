Mavericks spend time with family during Parent and Family Weekend

The campus bustled with students and their families over the weekend, serving as a reminder that college decisions aren’t always made by the student alone but with the support of family and other loved ones, said Tasha Talton, Transition Programs and Services director.
Last weekend, Parent and Family Services hosted their long-standing event, Parent and Family Weekend. The tradition started in 2009 and aims to bring Maverick parents to campus and to help support their students as they finalize midterms, she said. This year, over 700 families signed up.
Tony Fedor, Fort Worth, Texas, resident said he’s the father of a mechanical engineering freshman. He said he and his wife attended the campus tour before they enrolled their son, and this is the first event they’ve attended since.
Fedor said the weekend is a great opportunity to see and learn more about the university from a “real life” perspective instead of a sales pitch.
Talton said some students may need additional support and family care, while others might need a little nudge from family to continue with the semester. This event acts as a medium for this to happen.
“We are here to help provide an avenue for students and their family members [and] family friends to come back and experience UTA in a very unique, spirited, connect[ed], family-centered way,” she said.
An event-filled schedule welcomed parents with planetarium shows, EXCEL events like Fright Night, a volleyball game with a presidential-meet-and-greet and family bonding time with games and prizes.
Desiree Bentley, Harker Heights, Texas, resident and mother of a biology freshman, said the weekend acts as a “check-in for your kiddo,” since most parents probably haven’t seen them since move-in day.
“It gives you an opportunity to just spend some time with them and also spend some more time getting to know the university and what their experiences are like,” Bentley said.
She said as an educator, she knows how parental involvement can impact student success.
“Just us taking a vested interest in what he's doing, I think just helps his overall college experience,” she said. “Being here, seeing what's here [and] encouraging him to become more involved will help him out as he [attends] UTA.”
Political science junior Emani Babin’s parents, siblings and grandparents attended the event, visiting from Houston. She said the weekend was an opportunity to bring family to campus and show them what she’s doing and who she’s met.
“I think it gives them a little bit of relief to see that their children have transitioned smoothly into college,” she said.
However, Bentley said as an in-state parent, the experience could have been better if the weekend was incorporated sessions that are specific to their child’s year group.
For parents of juniors and seniors, discussing internship opportunities or post-college full-time opportunities would have captured her interest more, she said.
The student isn’t the only one who attends UTA, Talton said.
“The entire family is in fact involved in their college experience,” she said. “We just want to give them a sneak peek of what their students may experience every day.”
