Mavericks roll out for 2023 Bed Races

Sheets and mattresses zoomed across the field Wednesday evening at the Maverick Stadium for the annual Bed Races, bringing the campus together for its longest-running tradition.

Public health sophomore Brandon Diaz came in a pink wig and a red tutu dressed as his “inner alter ego,” Gigi Marie. He raced for Legendary LASO, Latin American Student Organization, and didn’t have his glasses. He couldn’t see what he was doing and his wig got caught in the helmet at their first race.

But he just ran and let the adrenaline rush him forward, Diaz said. “We’re just living life to the fullest right now.”

Bed Races features teams of five – four runners and one person lying chest-first on the mattress – pushing a wheeled bed across 40 yards, according to UTA’s website. The fastest men’s, women’s and co-ed teams then participate in a final heat to determine an overall winner in each division.

For non-racers, organizers sprinkled obstacle courses, a caricature artist, a photobooth and a DJ through the other half of the field.

Attendees cheered and danced in different costumes following the Pokémon theme while 72 teams, two at a time, took turns dashing across the field. <*^RuGRat$^*> (6.38 seconds, co-ed), Alpha Tau Omega (6.5 seconds, men’s) and Wranglers 2 (7.78 seconds, women’s) got first in their divisions.

Nursing sophomore Matilda Nwanna and her team, Wranglers 2, laughed and waded through the obstacle course before the contest. She said they had no strategies for the race and were just there to have fun.

But after winning, Angelina Sanchez, biology freshman and Wranglers 2 team captain, said competing against their mother team, Wranglers 1, motivated them to go faster. Wrangler 1 team members advised them to have their fastest people pushing the front of the bed, but she decided to go the other way and put their better runners at the back.

Her gold medal told her that strategy was right.

“I remember just staring at the ground,” Sanchez said. “I didn't know what the other team was doing. I wasn't even worried about that other team. I was like, ‘we're just pushing, we're pushing.’”

Nursing sophomore Brian Dinh from the winning men’s team, Alpha Tau Omega, said he pushed as hard as he could and expected his team to win. Dinh was asked to join the team an hour before the event started, so he feels good about the win.

Bed Races started in 1980 as a block party to celebrate the opening of the Maverick Stadium, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. Students used to make their own beds for the event, but it is now provided by the school.

UTA traditions are a great way to meet new people, said Xitlalic Valles, EXCEL Campus Activities programming director, before the event. They curate events for people to leave their worries behind, especially after midterms week.

“They're a big part of UTA and student life,” Valles said. “They're a way for people to get out of their dorms, get out of their rooms and homes, and just come and be in a different setting. ”

The number of teams increased from 65 in 2022 to 72 this year. Josh Hale, Sport Programs assistant director, said they hoped to get at least more than last year, and are lucky to have hit their goal.

Applied math senior Emily Timmons rode the bed for the team Weavile Rock U. She said since she’s a senior and hasn’t competed in Bed Races before, she figured she might as well try it.

“It happened really fast, but I think at the very end, I was scared we were just gonna crash into a bunch of people because I'm like, ‘Oh my God, wait, wait, wait,’” Timmons said.

Being the lightest, sports broadcast freshman Will Brady from team Phi Delt rested on the sliding mattress for his group. He said it was scary at first because he didn’t know how turbulent the ride was going to be and thought he could bounce off if they hit a pebble.

But it was just like lying on a bed — one that has four people moving it several miles an hour, Brady said.

“I felt like an eagle,” he said.

