Mavericks go Greek at Meet the Chapters event

Greek life geared up for the semester with its Fraternity and Sorority Life: Meet the Chapters event Monday night at Maverick Circle.
The event is the first of many fall recruitment activities coordinated and hosted by FSL. It served as an opportunity for students to explore which chapter is right for them.
UTA is home to about 28 Greek life chapters with over 550 active students. On campus, four major governing councils oversee all organizations: College Panhellenic, Interfraternity, Multicultural Greek and National Pan-Hellenic councils.
One of the most important aspects of this meet and greet event is exposure, said Yvonne Dominguez, Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life assistant director. UTA is home to a lot of first-generation students, and it is important for all students to find a community on campus.
Ashanti Davis, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. president and kinesiology senior, said even if it's just an organization a student is looking at, they should explore it and learn more information.
Davis said joining a sorority was the best choice she made.
Hannah Mirbahaeddin, Tri Delta president and biology senior, said an event like this is important so that people on campus can learn more about Greek life and what they do. Similarly, it lets people know what they do throughout the community with their philanthropy and service.
With recruitment underway, Mirbahaeddin said students should sign up because it’s fun.
“If you aren't in any sort of organization here at UTA, you're not making the most out of your college experience,” she said. “Not even just joining Greek life, but any other student organization.”
Lots of students came out for the event prepared to ask questions and jump in head first. One potential new member, psychology sophomore Melinda Mendoza, said she wanted to meet members of organizations before the rush season. She also wanted to gain general knowledge of what the chapters are about.
Aspects Mendoza said she loves about sororities include the philanthropy and the strong sisterhood within the groups.
If students have questions or are interested in the chapters, the best way to contact organization leaders and members is through Instagram or by attending an in-person event, Dominguez said.
For sit-down consultations with the FSL directors, their offices are located in the basement of the University Center. People can either walk in or scan the QR code on their doors and find an available time.
@alexismkate
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.