Maverick Speakers Series to feature Vivek Wadhwa in livestream format
Illustration by Vivian Santillan

A year after its postponement, UTA’s Maverick Speakers Series returns virtually 7:30 p.m. Thursday with the tech entrepreneur and bestselling author Vivek Wadhwa.

The series, which began in 2008, has brought a number of speakers to campus to discuss a variety of topics. Past speakers include Neil deGrasse Tyson, Earvin "Magic" Johnson, Jr., Anderson Cooper, Terry Crews and many more. It provides a forum for today’s brightest minds to examine the ideas, actions, solutions and people that impact the world around us.

Following speakers like Bob Woodward and Common, the final series event planned for March 2020 featuring Wadhwa was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s event will return in an online format. Previous events were held in Texas Hall or College Park Center.

Wadhwa, an entrepreneur and academic, is known for his research on robots, artificial intelligence, synthetic biology, nanomaterials and more, as well as how these advances are creating societal change. He is a Distinguished Fellow at Harvard Law School and Carnegie Mellon University’s College of Engineering.

The event is free and will be live-streamed at uta.edu/maverickspeakers.

@DejahAbraham

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content. Click here to report an accessibility issue or call (817) 272-3188.
Load comments