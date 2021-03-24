Maverick Speakers Series to feature Vivek Wadhwa in livestream format

A year after its postponement, UTA’s Maverick Speakers Series returns virtually 7:30 p.m. Thursday with the tech entrepreneur and bestselling author Vivek Wadhwa.
The series, which began in 2008, has brought a number of speakers to campus to discuss a variety of topics. Past speakers include Neil deGrasse Tyson, Earvin "Magic" Johnson, Jr., Anderson Cooper, Terry Crews and many more. It provides a forum for today’s brightest minds to examine the ideas, actions, solutions and people that impact the world around us.
Following speakers like Bob Woodward and Common, the final series event planned for March 2020 featuring Wadhwa was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s event will return in an online format. Previous events were held in Texas Hall or College Park Center.
Wadhwa, an entrepreneur and academic, is known for his research on robots, artificial intelligence, synthetic biology, nanomaterials and more, as well as how these advances are creating societal change. He is a Distinguished Fellow at Harvard Law School and Carnegie Mellon University’s College of Engineering.
The event is free and will be live-streamed at uta.edu/maverickspeakers.
@DejahAbraham
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.