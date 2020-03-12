Maverick Speakers Series event canceled due to coronavirus concerns

Texas Hall on May 22, 2019, near Cooper Street. The March 26 Maverick Speakers Series event featuring Vivek Wadhwa has been canceled.

Updated at 12:15 a.m., March 13, 2020, to add updated information: the event was canceled.

The last Maverick Speakers Series event of the 2019-2020 season is canceled, along with all other campus events, chief communication officer Joe Carpenter said in an email.

On Thursday, UTA announced that all campus tours, events and activities are canceled until April 6, including student organization-sponsored campus events.

Vivek Wadhwa, tech entrepreneur and bestselling author, was set to speak March 26 at 7:30 p.m. in Texas Hall.

Wadhwa is a columnist for The Washington Post and authored the bestselling book Your Happiness Was Hacked: Why Tech Is Winning the Battle to Control Your Brain—and How to Fight Back.

