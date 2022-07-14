Maverick Pantry receives support from Kroger in mission to reduce food insecurity

The Maverick Pantry is making headway into supporting students facing food insecurity through financial support provided by Kroger Co.
Kroger is supporting the UTA community with a five-year, $250,000 commitment to the Maverick Pantry, according to a press release. The commitment, which will help with ongoing operational costs such as expenses for products, staffing, programming and outreach, is part of the grocery chain’s Zero Hunger Zero Waste initiative that seeks to create communities free from hunger and waste by 2025.
Students, faculty and staff looking to utilize the Maverick Pantry must schedule an appointment to shop from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. Food and essentials are free and open to the UTA community through their UTA photo ID cards.
“You’re not gonna get any questions other than ‘Can I see your Maverick ID?’,” emergency assistance coordinator Alexis Perez said.
While the Maverick Pantry had been open prior to the commitment, the pantry had lacked supply, fridges, prime shelving and counters, said Jessica Sanchez, Student Advocacy Services director.
It took some time to get the pantry to the quality that it is at now, Sanchez said, but it felt great for Kroger to believe in the Maverick Pantry to be a part of its mission to eliminate food insecurity.
One in three college students face food insecurity, which isn’t just limited to not having food accessible but also includes not having access to healthy produce or the funds to purchase food, she said.
“It’s not just that ‘I don't have food in my kitchen,’” Sanchez said. “It could literally be ‘I have no clue how to make this box of cereal last for three meals, and my professor is expecting me to show up and I'm expecting my body to be mentally prepared to take this exam, but I don't have any of the nutrition to keep me going.’”
Nearly three in five college students experienced basic needs insecurity in 2021, according to a survey by The Hope Center for College, Community, and Justice, a research center about college students’ needs. At two-year institutions, 39% of students said they were affected by food insecurity, and 29% of four-year institutions’ students said they shared the same experience.
The Maverick Pantry received the donation from Kroger after Foundations Relations director Kima Jude submitted a grant application to the company.
The contribution was also made possible through the help of Heather Snow, associate vice president of Student Affairs and Dean of Students. Snow held multiple meetings with the Kroger team, who paid a visit to the pantry and were quickly impressed with its size and functionality, Sanchez said.
Snow said they identified the space for the pantry in winter 2020. It was a raw space, but they were able to remodel the area that houses the current Maverick Pantry.
Her team ensured they conveyed students’ personal stories in the grant application to Kroger, so the company could see the impact the updated pantry would have on UTA, Snow said.
“It snowballed into something beyond our wildest dreams,” she said.
Now the Maverick Pantry is operating in full force as a mini supermarket.
The Maverick Pantry is successful when it enhances the Maverick experience past the classroom or GPA but also to provide the tangible human’s needs, Perez said.
“We are sitting by our slogan of UTA as a community that cares, and I am really proud to be a staff member,” she said.
Scheduling an appointment or making a donation can be done here.
@llilianjuarez_
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.