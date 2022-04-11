Maverick Major Fair helps match students with a major

Social work freshman Neydelline Cacique, left, and psychology freshman Jackeline Valderas discuss the different opportunities during the Maverick Major Fair on April 11 at the Palo Duro Lounge. Valderas is interested in interior design. 

UTA students, faculty and representatives gathered for the Maverick Major Fair in the University Center’s Palo Duro Lounge on Monday. Chatter and excitement echoed throughout the building as tables for each department were set up.  

The event is for students who might be unsure about their current major and want to switch, said Melissa Rose, undergraduate computer science and engineering academic adviser.  

As a representative for her department, she brought the basic degree plan, research and computer science and engineering minors information, Rose said.

She worked previously with undeclared students. She said she believes when they attend career-oriented events, students can think about their interests in-depth and discover a major they like.

Computer science freshman Emmanuel Asomugha, left, and Eric Bolsterli, College of Liberal Arts assistant dean, discuss opportunities in the Liberal Arts department during the Maverick Major Fair on April 11 at the Palo Duro Lounge. Bolsterli said that the Major Fair event is an opportunity for students to explore majors outside their own majors. 

Undeclared freshman Emily Reyes said she came to the fair to explore majors and work out what she wants to do.

Reyes said she is thinking about majoring in nursing, education or engineering and wants career information from the event. 

“I think [the Maverick Major Fair] just gives [students] an insight into anything, everything that's out there and like the vast number of majors that you can go into,” she said.

For others, attending the major fair serves as a way to learn more about their own major.  

Architecture freshman Israel Rodriguez said he wanted to receive additional information about the architecture program as well as his backup major, business.

Diana Turciof, international business in Spanish senior, looks through the flyers on the anthropology table during the Maverick Major Fair on April 11 at the Palo Duro Lounge. Turciof attended to learn more about other programs she might be interested in. 

Nikki Dickens, Career Development Programs assistant director, said she believes the fair is an opportunity for students unsure of their ambitions to be able to speak directly with representatives from the different majors and colleges at once.

“We want to make sure that the decision that you make is going to be founded on who you are and what you need,” she said. 

