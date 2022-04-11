Maverick Major Fair helps match students with a major

UTA students, faculty and representatives gathered for the Maverick Major Fair in the University Center’s Palo Duro Lounge on Monday. Chatter and excitement echoed throughout the building as tables for each department were set up.
The event is for students who might be unsure about their current major and want to switch, said Melissa Rose, undergraduate computer science and engineering academic adviser.
As a representative for her department, she brought the basic degree plan, research and computer science and engineering minors information, Rose said.
She worked previously with undeclared students. She said she believes when they attend career-oriented events, students can think about their interests in-depth and discover a major they like.
Undeclared freshman Emily Reyes said she came to the fair to explore majors and work out what she wants to do.
Reyes said she is thinking about majoring in nursing, education or engineering and wants career information from the event.
“I think [the Maverick Major Fair] just gives [students] an insight into anything, everything that's out there and like the vast number of majors that you can go into,” she said.
For others, attending the major fair serves as a way to learn more about their own major.
Architecture freshman Israel Rodriguez said he wanted to receive additional information about the architecture program as well as his backup major, business.
Nikki Dickens, Career Development Programs assistant director, said she believes the fair is an opportunity for students unsure of their ambitions to be able to speak directly with representatives from the different majors and colleges at once.
“We want to make sure that the decision that you make is going to be founded on who you are and what you need,” she said.
