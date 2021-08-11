Maverick ID cards unlock various campus services, facilities

One of the most important items to carry as a student is a Mav Express ID card. It gives you access to facilities and printing labs, helps manage money, pays for dining plans and is needed to get student discounts.
To receive an ID, stop by Mav Express, located in the University Center. No appointment is needed, and the process is quick. Make sure to have a valid photo identification upon entering the office. You must be registered for classes at least one day prior to receiving your Mav Express card.
To manage your card, visit the Administration and Campus Operations website, click on the Mav Express tab and then manage your ID. This allows students to add money, report a lost card and check their balance.
MAV MONEY
Used to pay for all on-campus services including dining, retail and printing.
ACCESS TO FACILITIES
Students can use their Mav Express card to access certain facilities on campus, including the Maverick Activities Center and residence halls.
PRINTING
To pay for printing services, students must load money onto their account at the Mav Express website or at the Mav Money vending machine on the second floor of the Central Library.
DINING OPTIONS
Dining dollars are a debit option on your Mav ID that is included in all Maverick Dining Plans. If you run out of dining dollars, you can reload them online through your MyMav account or add money through the Mav Money kiosks.
DISCOUNTS
Available with a Mav Express ID card. The five product and service categories students are eligible for discounts in are automotive, entertainment, personal care, restaurants and retail. Businesses that participate must give no less than a 10% discount.
MAV EXPRESS OFFICE HOURS
Mav Express is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.
