Maverick Formal returns, invites students to dress up and dance the night away

People crowded the ballroom as the blaring music shook the walls. Students dressed in anything from formal wear to onesies and danced their hearts out as lights flashed across the dance floor.
EXCEL Campus Activities hosted the Maverick Formal on Thursday evening in the Bluebonnet Ballroom. The event included food, a DJ and a photobooth.
EXCEL programming director Stephy Ortiz said many people missed out on their prom because of the COVID-19 pandemic. She wanted to give students an opportunity to experience prom through this event, she said.
“[The Maverick Formal] can be an opportunity to dress nice, [and] it can be your opportunity to dance the night away,” Ortiz said.
The first Maverick Formal took place in 2018. EXCEL held the event for two years before the coronavirus began spreading, she said.
Lydia Daugherty, accounting and information systems freshman, said the dance floor, the food and the places to hang out and talk made it seem like a prom environment.
While Daugherty did have a prom during her senior year of high school, she recommends events like Maverick Formal to other students because it’s a good way to meet new people, and it’s exciting to dress up, she said.
“It’s a lot different from just dressing up and going to class,” Daugherty said. “It’s a lot more fun.”
Undeclared freshman Charles Swearingen went in the opposite direction when it came to outfit, showing up in a purple onesie.
Swearingen said the idea started as a joke with his friends, but word got around his residence hall and they decided that they had to do it.
“I was like, ‘I want to go but I don’t have a suit,’” he said. “My friends said we should just go in the onesies because we got the onesies earlier this semester.”
Though a CAP student, Swearingen said he might have to come back next year for the Maverick Formal.
“It’s pretty funny to see everybody pointing at me and my friends,” he said. “A lot of new people are coming up and asking why we wore the onesies, so that’s my favorite part.”
History freshman Wesley Ferris discussed his excitement for the event while he donned over 20 neck ties.
“I came to the event because I really wanted to get involved at UTA,” Ferris said. “This event seemed like a really good time to go out.”
Ferris didn't have a suit and tie, so his friends pitched in clothing, he said. After receiving three neck ties, he decided to go door to door of people he knew to ask for more ties.
Though he attended the event alone, Ferris said the spirit of the people who gave him the ties were all the company he needed.
