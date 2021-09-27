Maverick Discount Program helps both UTA students and local businesses

Nursing sophomore Quang Tran did not know about the Maverick Discount Program.
“I just never thought to bring out my student card and be like ‘Hey! I’m a student, give me like 5% off or something, you know’,” Tran said.
Now that he’s aware of the program, he plans on using it wherever he can. With most of his expenses on food, he thinks this program will help cut down his spending.
“If I can get like 5 to 10% off every purchase, that over time can add up to a pretty big amount,” he said.
The Student Government created the Maverick Discount Program in 1993. Its purpose is to allow businesses to connect with the UTA community by offering discounts on products and services. Faculty, staff, students, UTA retirees and alumni member card holders can enjoy the discount by simply showing their Maverick ID to local business participants or by entering a unique discount code to shop online.
Thomason Clayton, student body vice president and information systems junior, oversees the program like all vice presidents in Student Government before him, he said.
The program currently has about 300 vendors, Clayton said. Since being in Student Government, he has seen significant growth in the program and will try to recruit more vendors to help out local businesses as well as students.
“The more the merrier,” he said.
Coming back from COVID-19, Clayton said he doesn’t think many students know about the program. Before joining the Student Government, he himself didn’t even know about the program, he said.
While the program does have plenty of discounts for members of the UTA community at restaurants, it also offers deals for automotive services, travel and entertainment, personal care, retail and even hotels.
One of Clayton’s goals is to recruit more clothing companies into the program. He hopes that this will help students who are going to interviews and internships find the right clothing.
The process of recruiting vendors isn’t a tedious process, he said. If he notices plenty of UTA students going to a business, he will go there and explain the benefits of being in the program, and then the business can either accept or decline the offer.
“It benefits our vendors,” Clayton said. “It helps them bring in more business. When students see that they offer some kind of discount, we know that students are going to go to those participant vendors.”
Savor Coffee Bar and Eatery is one of many small businesses included in the program.
“We’ve noticed a lot of the clientele is really just students,” said Imani Bingham, photography sophomore and shift lead at Savor. “We always try to double check too. When people come in and we see them walking in with a backpack, we’re like ‘Hey, are you a UTA student?’ and usually they say yes and we add their discount to it.”
The Student Government tries to stay local with vendor partnerships, Clayton said.
“Especially with COVID-19, we know a lot of small businesses have been hurt. So it’s always good to help out those in need,” he said.
Social work junior Zoe Stankowski said most of their expenses outside of school go toward groceries.
A lot of students are living on their own for the first time and figuring out how to manage their finances. It can be a struggle to budget and not overspend, Stankowski said.
“Being able to have some grace and be like, I overspent on whatever this week, but because of the discount, I can still afford to go get groceries or something,” Stankowski said.
