From unloading food trucks, altering menus and dealing with food shortages, Maja Gajic said her normal day in the kitchen is always different.
After serving as Maverick Dining’s senior chef manager and executive sous chef, Gajic has been promoted to UTA’s new executive chef, according to a Maverick Dining press release. With over 20 years of culinary experience, and knowledge from traveling to many countries Gajic made a great impact on the Maverick Dining culture and creativity.
As an executive chef, Gajic said her position includes making sure things like inventory and finances are good. She said that hiring, terminating employees and resolving problems such as shortages are also part of her job.
“I do everything that needs to be done to get this job done and make sure that everyone is taken care of,” she said.
During her childhood, Gajic said she grew up wanting to cook and help people. As a war refugee from Serbia, Gajic said before the war growing up, her father was a doctor and her mother was a chef. Since she grew up in a war-stricken area, she didn’t get to have a normal childhood, she said.
When she came to the United States, she lived in a two-bedroom apartment with her parents and another family, Gajic said.
“We came here with $20 and one suitcase for me, my mom and my dad,” she said.
Those experiences taught her how to be humble, treat everyone equally and grow bonds with her team, she said.
“We’re all human,” Gajic said. “That's the goal that I have always worked [for] is to treat everybody equally and kill them with kindness and that’s what you’ll get right back.”
After graduating highschool with a CNA diploma, Gajic had plans to go to Texas Woman's University to pursue nursing but unexpectedly fell ill and had to undergo surgery.
“I couldn't lift heavy things. So I was like, `You know what, let's go to culinary school’,” she said.
Gajic changed her plans and decided to go to Le Cordon Bleu culinary school, where she fell in love with food even more, she said. Although Gajic went to culinary school, she credits most of her culinary knowledge to her mother and grandmother who taught her growing up, she said.
After culinary school, Gajic traveled the world filling her with experiences and knowledge she will hold onto forever, she said. Traveling to destinations such as Italy, Serbia, the Dominican Republic, Bosnia and Boston, allowed Gajic to be immersed in many different cultures.
“I would get a job secured, and then I’d save up for the next destination,” Gajic said. “Then, I’d go to that destination with a job, and then work, move, and hop to another spot. I did that for a couple of years.”
Gajic embarked on new experiences everywhere she went. Each place she visited came with challenges she had to overcome, but those challenges have helped her adapt to whatever is thrown her way here, she said.
Syed Khan, Gajic’s mentor at Levy, a catering company that serves 23 stadiums in the US, took her under his wing during her time there. Gajic said he promoted her to her first sous chef position, helping her career take off.
Gajic joined Maverick Dining as senior chef manager in July 2020. During her time at UTA, she was promoted to executive sous chef and ultimately executive chef.
Gajic said her journey to become executive chef consisted of long nights and was a position she fought for years on achieving.
“This position means a lot to me. This is the position I have always wanted to be in since I started culinary school and I’ve fought years and years to get up here,” Gajic said. “I made it. I was able to do it even though I had all these things that pulled me down.”
Due to the pandemic, Gajic said one of her struggles was dealing with the shortage of items and the difficulty of obtaining food. She said since prices have gone up, she wants to make sure students and guests don’t see the huge gap that’s happening right now.
Transparency is something Gajic said she has and expects the same from her team. If an issue arises, her team is always in the know, she said. Gajic holds weekly meetings with them and addresses any of the frustrations and positive feedback they may have. She said maintaining a positive work environment with her team is one of her priorities.
“Maja is such a determined person,” said Megan Hein, Maverick Dining marketing manager. “She can make anything work in the most stressful situations, she’s great at remaining calm, and she has such a unique passion and creativity behind her.”
Hein said she admires Gajic’s commitment, reliability and keeping true to her word.
Coming from the marketing side, Hein said Gajic gives her better insight on what culinarians go through. She also said when they plan events, Gajic provides ideas on how to make things work to benefit guests, while making it possible and feasible for the culinary team.
Sean Armstrong, Maverick Dining’s resident district manager, joined UTA around the same time Gajic did. He said Gajic and himself always had the same vision for the dining program at UTA.
“She and I have always shared the same vision of turning the dining halls into this global celebration of any kind of cuisine you can imagine,” Armstrong said.
On a stressful day, Gajic said she brings her team pan de dulce, coffee, or anything that will make her team feel better. She said everyone works together and tackles things as a team.
Gajic said her favorite part about her position is interacting with students, her team and community by joking around and sharing food amongst each other.
While Gajic promotes a positive and inclusive work environment, she is also looking for new ideas and innovations in the kitchen such as donating food to the community.
Gajic’s dream is to one day open a shelter to provide health care, shelter and food to people in need. She said she also wants to hold cooking classes in the shelter as well.
“Don't give up no matter what, obstacles come into your way. Don't give up and look at everything positively,” Gajic said.
