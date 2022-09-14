This semester, UTA Dining Services is scrapping Styrofoam boxes and introducing reusable plastic containers with “O2GO”.
In partnership with OZZI, the new system eliminates traditional, disposable take-out containers for all segments of the food service industry, according to OZZI’s website.
Sean Armstrong, Maverick Dining resident district manager, said the boxes leverage a nice reusable product and ensure that UTA isn’t handing out boxes that could be lower quality than Styrofoam.
“Many students have basically shared their concerns as to why Styrofoam was still in use,’’ Armstrong said. “We’re trying to show our response and commitment to sustainability in dining by bringing in OZZI.”
The reusable container is more sustainable than disposable ones, emits less greenhouse gas and uses less water, according to an analysis performed on the sustainability of the disposable and reusable containers in dining halls at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
“We want to make sure there’s something durable that can hold a student’s quality meal,” Armstrong said.
A single O2GO box can last 1,000 to 1,500 uses, said Megan Hein, Maverick Dining marketing manager. Once they see some wear, students can replace the boxes as needed.
There are three compartments in the container: the main course and two sides.
Sustainability intern Jose Perezvela said the
design encourages students to portion their meals rather than grabbing one chunk of food.
The O2GO boxes are complementary to students with a meal plan or can be purchased for $5. If students lose their box, they can buy a replacement for the cost of a new one.
Users can exchange their box for a carabiner if they decide to eat in the dining hall. When they have returned their container, they are given a carabiner, which they can exchange for a clean box next time they come in.
“OZZI really is something that would benefit our school in general,’’ Perezvela said. “Our [population] so far is really receptive to it.”
Hein said they have looked at adding reusable cups and bowls down the line.
“We want to implement as many sustainable practices as we can, especially being a large company and a large part of the university,” she said. “This is just one step in the right direction.”
