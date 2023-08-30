Maverick Cookout and Activity Fair draws large crowds despite heat

Booths lined the walkways of Brazos Park, the University Center mall and Library mall during the Maverick Cookout and Activity Fair on Wednesday.
Music played while bags and stickers were given to students as they talked to the people running booths. Students were able to see over 100 student organizations and 20 vendors giving out free swag. Food such as burgers was also provided by Maverick Dining.
A booth that had some students in awe and others keeping their distance was the Herpetology Club run by biology senior Hunter West. The table had jars with fluid-preserved reptiles, one of which included the group’s mascot, “Cobra Commander,” a king cobra that was donated by the Dallas Zoo six years ago.
Another jar had a Parson’s chameleon from Madagascar.
West said people who aren’t involved in clubs and who are thinking about joining one should look at the Herpetology Club. If a person is quirky and likes reptiles and amphibians, this could be the club for them, he said.
“We like to go outside, show people the outdoors,” West said.
Education junior Najah Dorsey, who was at the UTA Ambassador booth, said working at the booths is fun even when it’s hot.
“It's nice to interact with all the incoming freshmen, getting them excited about being a UTA Ambassador,” Dorsey said. “I’ve seen some faces that I recognize. Seeing friends interact with other people, it’s really great to see the community coming together.”
Mechanical engineering senior Michael Angelo McQuade said he didn’t even know there was an RPG adventure club. He said the event was good because it showed the available clubs on campus that cater to the interests he has.
Computer science freshman Chancellor Howk said events like this are important for transfer students and freshmen. Otherwise, they’d only find out about organizations through a website.
“[A website] is a lot less in-depth than having someone explain it all to you and see what it’s all about,” Howk said.
