UTA community discusses how to address anti-Asian discrimination after the Atlanta spa shootings
The Office of Multicultural Affairs hosted a virtual event Tuesday for students to discuss Asian American experiences in the U.S. and how they are being excluded from conversations about race.

People across the U.S. reported nearly 3,800 incidents of hate and violence against the Asian American/Pacific Islander community as of February. These attacks prompted serious conversations about how Asian Americans are portrayed in the U.S. and how they can fit into discussions about race. That was this month’s Maverick Conversation topic.

Jandel Crutchfield, social work assistant professor, said the racism situation against Asian Americans is long-standing. The idea that Asian Americans have to try to fit into the dialogue shows that people do not realize their struggles.

They do not have to fit in the dialogue as they are a part of it, she said.

Zyshonne Harris, broadcast and communication senior, said Asian Americans have a lot in common with other minority groups. While they may be born here, others may treat them like outsiders because they do not look like they come from the U.S., he said.

“Most of the time, they’re not invited,” Harris said. “They’re not included in the dialogues at all.”

Throughout the event, attendees referenced the idea that Asian Americans are a model minority. The “model minority myth” is the stereotype that all Asian Americans are smart and successful. It has caused many UTA students a lot of stress to adhere to these standards and deal with oppression, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.

Exercise science freshman Tina Nguyen said the model minority myth is an excuse to exclude Asian Americans from race conversations.

Asian Americans are perceived differently because politicians use the model minority concept to spread their propaganda, Nguyen said.

Business sophomore Tony Pham said he was born and raised in Fort Worth, but far too often, he would be told to go back to his country or asked where he really comes from.

He said people see him as a tourist or an outsider rather than an American.

Harold Brown, Multicultural Affairs assistant director, said in his experience, he had a friend in graduate school who had to change her name because nobody could say her birth name right. People would get offended if she corrected them, he said.

“She was like, ‘I’d really prefer people call me by the name that my parents gave me as opposed to this name,’” he said.

Nursing senior Shivani Magar said even though she is eager to talk about her home country, Nepal, many people would assume that she comes from other Asian countries rather than ask her.

Crutchfield said multiple groups of people should join in together to address racial issues.

“If you are a nonwhite person in this country, it’s likely that your existence has been impacted by racism,” she said.

Harris said Asian Americans cannot let racist remarks slide. Instead, they should continue to point out the problems for people to be more aware.

“You bring lights to the situations, not brush it under the rug,” he said.

