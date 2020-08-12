Maverick Activities Center to reopen Monday with new health, safety protocols

The Maverick Activities Center will reopen Monday to students and faculty with enhanced health and safety protocols, according to a Campus Recreation email Wednesday.
The facility will operate from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Hours will be reassessed on an ongoing basis.
Patrons must reserve an hour and a half time slot to work out in the Fitness Center. Reservations can be made through the Campus Recreation website or the UTA Campus RecGo app, where patrons can view available exercise times to plan their visits.
Enhanced protocols include wearing a mask while exercising and inside the facility at all times and maintaining 6 feet of distance for appropriate social distancing.
Staff training related to cleaning, disinfecting, increasing risk management, communication, customer service and wellness education has also been implemented.
Campus Recreation asks patrons to wash hands regularly before and after each exercise station and to refrain from touching their faces. Individuals should not move weight equipment and must wipe down equipment before and after each use. Only one person per squat rack will be allowed.
The towel service will not be available during this time. Individuals will need to bring or purchase water as water fountains, including bottle filling stations, will not be available.
The following spaces are open with capacity and social distancing restrictions:
- Fitness Center
- Weight Room
- Fitness Center Cardio Room
- Fitness Center TRX Room
- Indoor Track
- MAC Gym 103 for badminton and table tennis singles play are available throughout the day on a first-come, first-served basis
- Locker rooms
Spaces and activities not included on the list above will remain closed.
Virtual programming is available for group exercise classes and nutrition consultations, and the Virtual Food for Thought Series will continue. In-person fitness assessment and personal training sessions will begin Sept. 1.
Membership Services Desk will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m Monday through Friday and is now a cashless operation. Only debit/credit card payment, Apple Pay or Google Pay are accepted.
The MAC will no longer sell new community memberships but will continue to honor existing community memberships. Guest passes will not be sold, and minors will not be allowed to use the facility.
