Arlington residents can participate in early voting for the July 14 Texas primary runoff election starting June 29 at the Maverick Activities Center.
Early voting at the MAC will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day until July 10.
Based on UTA’s guidelines, residents are asked to wear masks and maintain social distancing, said Corrina Sullivan, Student Government’s Chief of Staff.
“Just be safe and take care of yourself,” Sullivan said regarding any health concerns residents may have when deciding to go vote.
Primary runoffs are held when a single candidate doesn’t earn 50% of the vote in the March primary. The election determines each party’s candidates for the November election, Sullivan said.
The ballot includes candidates for U.S. Senate, congressional and legislative offices, judicial seats and the Railroad Commission.
Residents must be registered to vote and bring a form of photo identification such as a driver’s license, passport, citizenship certificate or military I.D., according to Vote Texas.
If a resident doesn’t have a photo I.D., they may also qualify for a Reasonable Impediment Declaration with supporting forms of identification such as a birth certificate, government document with name and address, current utility bill or paycheck.
For more information on other early voting locations in Arlington, click here.
