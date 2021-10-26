Maverick Activities Center to host 3 new COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Brenton Horner, pharmacy clinical service manager, explains the side effects of the Pfizer vaccine to recipients before their dose Aug. 4 at the Maverick Activities Center.

 File photo / Nicholas Badeaux

UTA scheduled three additional COVID-19 vaccine clinics in the Group Exercise Room in the Maverick Activities Center, according to a campus-wide email.

The clinics will be open to all employees, students and their families on a walk-in only basis, according to the email.

The clinics will provide doses of the Pfizer vaccine at no cost. This includes first and second doses for all individuals 12 years and older and booster doses for eligible individuals.

If individuals have already been vaccinated, it is recommended to check the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines for booster shots to check for booster eligibility, according to the email.

The university plans to offer additional clinics to support students and employees with families and dependents between the ages of 5 and 11 when vaccines become available for that age group, according to the email.

Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content.

Click here to report an accessibility issue.

Load comments