Maverick Activities Center returns to life as the fall semester begins

The Maverick Activities Center opened its building back to full capacity as the fall semester kicked in, with staff relearning how to work around more people.
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the MAC had limited the number of people in the building, and individuals who planned to workout had to make reservations that allotted only to one hour and 30 minutes of usage. Water fountains were closed, masks had to be worn while working out and towels could not be distributed, said Ambar Acosta, musical theater sophomore and fitness staff.
But as the fall semester came around, the MAC dropped its mask mandate and reservations requirement and is currently operating at full capacity, said Vanessa Bundy, public relations junior and manager for the MAC.
Bundy said the majority of staff and managers only worked during the pandemic. She said they are having to relearn what it’s like to have a gym at full capacity that stays busy at all times.
“You will never see one of us, like, actually sitting around,” she said. “During the last year, we’d all get very, very bored, because it was a very slow time because there were only people upstairs, and you just kind of sat there for hours on end. Now we're constantly doing something.”
AJ Hummer, business marketing and management senior and Movin’ Mav, said he’s willing to take the risks of going out during the pandemic. And it’s not an excuse to stay home and not be productive.
Hummer said as an athlete he is working out and training hard, and his body is ready for whatever that comes its way.
Computer engineering freshman Deep Shinglot said it was his first time going to the MAC on Monday. He said he was looking for a place to be active on campus. Other gyms he’s been to are too crowded and not as clean as the MAC, he said.
The staff will clean anything that people come into contact with at the end of every shift, Bundy said. She said in the past, staff had to shut down the entire workout area for 30 minutes in between reservations to clean the equipment.
“We're kind of relying on the choices of the people that come in here to kind of say, ‘Hey, I shouldn't go in there. I'm sick, I shouldn't actually pass [germs],’” she said.
Bundy said as an extrovert she loves the loud environment of having the MAC back open as everyone adjusts to the groove of being in person.
Faculty, staff and students can track the live updates for MAC’s occupancy here.
