MavAlly paves the way for empathy and understanding

Amid an uptick in attacks on the LGBTQ+ community, UTA’s MavAlly program continues to allow faculty, staff and students to start becoming more empathetic and understanding.
Organized by the LGBTQ+ Program, the MavAlly series helps people learn about the LGBTQ+ community, such as realizing their biases and how to use pronouns, LGBTQ+ Program coordinator Josh Mackrill said.
The program has three parts: becoming an ally, which focuses on understanding more about marginalized groups; becoming an advocate, which teaches attendees to stand up for the community; and becoming an accomplice, which applies the learnings from the first two.
It can be eye-opening for people who have not had the opportunity to learn about the LGBTQ+ community, Mackrill said.
“When you’re coming from a place of privilege, you may not realize the different challenges or barriers that somebody else may face,” he said.
The LGBTQ+ program hosts most of the events virtually. The first session opened Feb. 16, the second is set for March 9 and the third for April 13. Those interested can register through UTA Events or reach out to Mackrill.
“Sign up for it even if you think you know everything. You’re never done learning, so I think there’s always room to learn,” LGBTQ+ Program intern Liam Rhodes said.
The LGBTQ+ community recently saw an increase in “anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric” and laws being proposed, Rhodes said.
This year’s Texas Legislative Session saw two Texas bills restricting public school lessons about sexual orientation and gender identity, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. Lawmakers have also filed about three dozen bills targeting the LGBTQ+ community.
“These ally trainings are a great way for people to get educated and just know how to stand up for equal rights and equal treatment of LGBTQ+ individuals,” Rhodes said.
MavAlly started as Safe Zone Ally Training, led by Kasey Catlett, former assistant director of Multicultural Affairs, now known as the Office for Cultural Engagement and Social Change. Since then, the LGBTQ+ Program has looked deeper into the literature and rebranded it as the MavAlly training.
The program has shifted from highlighting safe zones to centering on intrinsic allyship and being an accomplice to the LGBTQ+ community, Mackrill said.
“It’s also a way just for folks to know that the LGBT community isn’t the same LGBT community it was 10 years ago. It’s ever-growing, changing,” he said. “And so this is a way for us to really stay up to date on the latest trends when it’s coming up, not just the LGBT community, but the different levels of diversity and inclusion.”
Because it is a three-part series, Rhodes said starting at the first MavAlly session is helpful. If attendees were to skip the first part, they would go straight into deeper topics.
For people unable to attend the first event, Rhodes said MavAlly will host other information sessions, such as the MavAlly QTPOC on Feb. 23, which focuses on the experiences of LGBTQ+ people of color.
LGBTQ+ students who may need help can come by the LGBTQ+ office, email or reach out through social media for support, Mackrill said.
“It doesn’t just focus on the LGBT community, but it focuses on surrounding all types of identities and just knowing how you can treat people ,” he said.
