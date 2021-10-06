MavAlly brings support to LGBTQ+ community by training advocates to embrace inclusion

The LGBTQ+ Program is hosting three courses for people to learn more about the LGBTQ+ community during Maverick Pride month in October.
MavAlly trains faculty, staff and students to begin their journey of becoming an ally. The course offers three sessions of LGBTQ+ education. The series addresses topics such as the complexity of coming out, obstacles within the queer community, gender identities and resources on campus.
LGBTQ+ Program coordinator Joshua Mackrill said the course has led faculty and staff to discuss how they can be more inclusive to students on campus.
“It's a community of people who want to ally to LGBTQ students, faculty and staff and make UTA a more inclusive environment,” Mackrill said.
He said there was a great turnout for the first virtual session. The training is for everyone, not just LGBTQ+ people, he said.
More than one in three LGBTQ+ Americans faced discrimination in 2019, according to the Center for American Progress. School was the likeliest place for Gen Z in the community to experience discrimination.
Mackrill said not all students have the opportunity to be themselves at home.
“When they're on campus, when they are in their classrooms, in their residence hall rooms, they can be their most authentic version of themselves,” Mackrill said. “That's the UTA community that we want to create.”
Liam Rhodes, Pride Peer and social work junior, said it’s important to learn more about the LGBTQ+ community because many people identify with it.
According to the Movement Advancement Project, 4.1% of adults in Texas identify as LGBTQ+.
Rhodes said being a Pride Peer — a team of undergraduate students who support an inclusive environment — and part of MavAlly training has taught him how to be an advocate and support people in and outside of the queer community.
He said people who identify as LGBTQ+ are continuously learning about themselves and the people around them.
College is a time for self-discovery, therefore having support along the way is valuable, he said.
Social work junior Zoe Stankowski said support for the community comes from listening to and amplifying voices. Heterosexuals can be a louder voice for LGBTQ+ people because of their privilege, they said.
Stankowski encourages people to attend MavAlly training to understand more about the community.
The first session was held Sept. 27, and the next training session is Oct. 11 from noon to 1:30 p.m. The virtual workshop can be found here.
More events to support the LGBTQ+ community can be found here.
