MavAlert warns of suspect on campus approaching women, engaging in unsolicited touching

A male suspect approached female students on two separately reported occasions and engaged in unsolicited touching near the Science Hall and the Swift Center, according to a MavAlert system email Friday from UTA Police Department.
The suspect, described as a 5’10” Asian or Hispanic male with long hair, initiated conversations with women, introducing himself as Ray, then attempted to grab them by the waists, hold their hands and brush his hand against their buttocks.
He was reported wearing a tan or brown leather jacket in both instances on Wednesday and Friday.
UTA Police is asking people with information or who believe they have been approached by the suspect to call the department at (817) 272-3003.
