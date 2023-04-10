Maternal and Child Health Equity Lab to host Black Maternal Health Week

The Maternal and Child Health Equity Lab is celebrating Black Maternal Health Week with various events April 11 through 16 including speakers, movies and mixers.
Black Maternal Health Week is an annual public health campaign founded by the Black Mamas Matter Alliance to raise awareness and activism around “Black mamas” and pregnant people. The week also enables advocacy for the elimination of maternal mortality. The theme of this year’s campaign is “Our Bodies Belong to Us: Restoring Black Autonomy and Joy!”
Throughout the week, the team will be collecting donations for unused Black hair care, period products and underwear. They will be donating the items to Hagar’s Heart, a support group for survivors of domestic violence, who will then distribute the items amongst local women’s shelters and organizations.
The community-based and educational events are led or co-led by the MCH Equity Research Lab, according to the UTA calendar. The website also includes Zoom and Instagram Live links to a Faith and Reproductive Justice series led by local faith leaders in the DFW area each day for people to watch.
#BMHW Dance Party
The week will kick off at 6 p.m. Tuesday, with an evening providing health screenings, dancing, raising awareness and prize winning at Cherry Moon Grill and Bar on South Cooper Street.
The Faith and Reproductive Justice series speaker for this day is Rev. Barbara Dunlap who will be presenting “Call the Midwives: A Message Based on Exodus 1:15-22” at noon.
pregnant Justice Film Screening and Panel Discussion
The MCH Equity Research Lab will be partnering with the Health Equity Alliance and UTA Public Health Programs from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Maverick Activities Center to show the documentary Birthing Justice. The film discusses issues among the maternal health crisis within the African American community, according to the website. A panel discussion will open after.
The Faith and Reproductive Justice series will begin at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and will be presented at the New Mount Rose Missionary Baptist Church on Mississippi Avenue in Fort Worth. The program will be titled “You Have a Voice: Esther Empowers Black Women of Reproductive Age.”
Black Maternal and Reproductive Health Summit
Starting early at 8 a.m. Thursday, the day will be packed with events until 3:30 p.m. at the Commons. The summit aims to provide education to guests through presentations and research, fostering collaboration and a shared agenda for Black maternal practice and policy.
The Faith and Reproductive Justice series this day will be presented at the New Mount Rose Missionary Baptist Church. Speaker Kayla Fair will give a presentation titled “Self-care Workshop: Enhancing Esther for Black Women of Reproductive Age and Free Mammograms” at 11 a.m.
BMHW Mixer at Hotel Dryce
The lab will be hosting a mixer beginning at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Hotel Dryce on Byers Avenue in Fort Worth. The event encourages meeting new people who are passionate about reproductive health, as well as enjoying music and fellowship.
Faith and Reproductive Justice Series
The week’s festivities will close with Faith and Reproductive Justice series programs.
The program Saturday will be presented at the Muhammad Mosque #52 on Scott Avenue in Fort Worth. The presentation is titled “The Aftershock: A Film Viewing and Conversation with the Community.”
The program Sunday will be presented at the New Mount Rose Missionary Baptist Church. Minister Mark Cunningham will be presenting “God Cares About Black Mammas.”
