Marvel actor Simu Liu shares career journey, life advice during virtual Maverick Speakers Series

Simu Liu, star of Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, spoke at this month’s virtual Maverick Speakers Series event Thursday.
Liu covered topics including his journey from an accounting major in college to an actor, how it feels to be part of the first primarily Asian Marvel Cinematic Universe movie and the importance of Asian representation. He also offered advice to students and encouraged them to find their passion.
Alumni Relations coordinator Shaunda Musick introduced Liu to the UTA community, and she asked questions and moderated the conversation.
In college, Liu decided on accounting through process of elimination, he said. For him, the experience of school, and later work, felt like torture.
Liu was let go eight months into a new job at a professional accounting firm. That was when he decided to pursue his interest in TV and film. He found his first gig on Craigslist as a background extra in the 2012 film Pacific Rim.
“That was like the first time I had been exposed to an on-set environment, it was just gorgeous,” he said. “There's such a kinetic work environment, you know, everyone's like, moving with such purpose. I just remember walking through and just being like ‘Oh my god this is incredible, I want to do that.’”
Liu’s acting career spans various TV shows, including NBC’s “Taken” and Amazon’s “The Expanse.”
Liu said he began acting and modeling in 2012 with small roles like commercials, stock photos and dressing up for a birthday party as Spider-Man. Usually there was no work or acting gigs and he had moments of frustration and self-doubt. During these times, Liu would take side jobs and hone his skills writing and producing his own work.
After periods of uncertainty, Liu found his breakout role on “Kim’s Convenience.” The show ran for five seasons. It originally aired on CBC, but it’s fifth season debuted on Netflix and exposed him to a global audience. Almost a decade after he started, he would play the leading man in the first primarily Asian casted Marvel movie.
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings came to theaters Sept. 3 and broke the Labor Day weekend record at the box office with an estimated $90 million opening, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
As an immigrant, Liu said he often felt like he didn’t belong. He never saw himself represented on TV, so playing a capable, confident character was an honor.
“I think having an Asian superhero in the MCU, I don't think it solves everything all of a sudden in one movie, but I think it's a really critical step,” he said.
Liu told students school didn't have to be a grind, and they should nurture the things inside them that they may not have explored because of fear of judgement.
He told them success is not something one person achieves on their own, but is fostered by being in a community of like-minded people that can hold them accountable.
“I promise you this, nobody ever made it as an actor or anything else by saying, ‘This is what I want, I don’t need anybody else,’” Liu said.
Liu advised students to be entrepreneurial and to create the opportunities they want to see in their lives. For Liu, this meant finding ways to write himself into roles that may not have been traditionally available for him.
“If there's something in you right now that you kind of feel like you've always wanted, or a dream that you've always had and you just haven't even had the courage to kind of vocalize it to yourself, I would say you're at the age where it's time to do it,” Liu said.
@WoflIsaly
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.