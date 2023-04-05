Market at University Center updates hours of operation for Ramadan

The Market at the University Center has updated their hours of operation through April 20 to accommodate those observing Ramadan.
Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic Hijri calendar, in which Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset for 30 days. The Market will be opening an hour early at 6:30 a.m. during the weekdays to better assist students and faculty observing the holiday.
Chandra Jackson, Maverick Dining senior director of retail operations, said the team chose to expand the Market’s hours specifically because of the vast varieties of food it offers for any time of day.
Jackson said the team made note of how daylight saving time affects what time the sun rises and sets, so opening at 6:30 a.m. means there is going to be light outside. To combat this, the Market will be offering Ramadan breakfast boxes for observers to purchase the night before. These are prepackaged meal kits with items such as juice, eggs and a bagel with cream cheese.
Robbie Werner, assistant director of contract management, said she was approached by Mari Duncan, Apartment and Residence Life director, who had received a request to have more accommodations during the month. Werner then reached out to Sean Armstrong, Maverick Dining resident district manager, to see what could be done.
Werner said that moving forward, their team will recognize Ramadan and update their hours to observe the entire holiday. The team intends to keep this standard and grow on it every year.
“We have such a diverse campus here, and there are different people who celebrate different things and observe different holidays,” Werner said. “We try to accommodate as much as we can.”
