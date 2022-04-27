Managing menstrual products on campus

UTA has made strides to fulfill the promise of more period products on campus as product dispenser locations increase from nine to 33, but some students say more work still needs to be done.
Resolution 18-04, “I am Woman, Give me Options,” was passed by the Student Senate in April 2019, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. It called for all on-campus shops and dispensers in women’s bathrooms to be regularly stocked with menstrual products. The resolution also asked UTA to provide extra products in the Health Center.
The resolution was penned in 2018, and at the time, female students made up 60% of the university’s population, and female enrollment increased by 3% from fall 2017 to 2018, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. Among all the students, 37% have low income and depend on federal and state aid.
Three years after the resolution was introduced, students still pushed for UTA to fulfill the resolution. In 2021, the Progressive Student Union held multiple protests to raise awareness and lobby for more product locations on campus.
Last semester, UTA had nine dispenser locations in the University Center, Fine Arts Building, The Commons, Business Building, Central Library, Nedderman Hall, Pickard Hall, Chemistry and Physics Building and the Maverick Activities Center.
Lisa Nagy, vice president for Student Affairs, said plans were in the works in April 2020 between herself and Student Government. The intention was to launch a pilot program providing access to menstrual products for the following fall.
When the pandemic hit, managing university COVID-19 operations took priority, she said.
Students can now find menstrual products in 33 locations, including in gender-neutral bathrooms, Nagy said.
Some locations include the University Center, Maverick Activities Center, Central Library, Engineering Research Building and the Life Science Building.
Nagy said she has met with Student Government and the Progressive Student Union to discuss what the next phase should look like.
Mark Napieralski, Progressive Student Union president, said while progress has been made, he would like to see an additional 40 locations added, including dorms, bringing the total number of dispensers to 73.
“The university should always do more,” Napieralski said.
Abisola Sotade, biology junior and Progressive Student Union member, said she experienced unreliable access to menstrual products at UTA, so she tries to avoid relying on the products on campus.
When Sotade needs period products at UTA, she has to go to specific locations, since some dispensers may be out of stock or broken, she said.
She has seen progress, as the dispensers are refilled more often than last semester. Sotade said she would like to see more.
“It’s still not enough because there are still some dispensers that just don’t have any [products] right now,” she said.
Thirty-three dispenser locations are not enough for the entire university, Sotade said. Products need to be stocked in every bathroom, floor and building on campus.
She said she would like to see dorms have access to menstrual products, as she talked to some campus residents who don’t have any.
Nagy said the university will add more locations, but a review of period product usage patterns needs to be completed before they take further steps.
Period products need to be affordable where they’re sold on campus, and the dispensers should be regularly stocked and maintained, Napieralski said.
“UTA should be providing menstruation products to anyone who needs them in an accessible, affordable and free manner,” he said.
Nagy said the increased access to period products on campus is here to stay for the near future, and the university will continue to monitor the program to look at areas of expansion.
The next phase of the program will likely see more period products available in academic buildings, and those that don’t have any products available will take priority, she said.
“Menstrual products are one of those things that are a basic need,” Nagy said. “It is important for us to be providing some of those things for our campus community.”
