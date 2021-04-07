A car drove into the First Baptist Church Arlington on Wednesday at the corner of Spaniolo Drive and UTA Boulevard.
The car hit the building at a high rate of speed, breaking through the wall and entering the building.
Tim Ciesco, Arlington Police Department media relations coordinator, said the accident occurred around 6 p.m. Prior to the accident, an Arlington police officer had attempted to pull the vehicle over at the 300 block of West Park Row Drive, but the driver fled. The officer decided the situation did not meet department criteria for pursuit, Ciesco said.
The next time the police saw the vehicle it had already crashed into the church, he said. After hitting the church, the driver ran to Mission Arlington before he was apprehended by police.
The driver was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Ciesco said the vehicle was previously reported stolen in Dallas.
Andy Milliorn, First Baptist Church executive technology officer, said the car hit the church’s daycare facility, but no children were inside at the time and no church members were injured.
This is the second time First Baptist Church has been hit by a vehicle in the past two weeks.
Political science freshman Clayton Watson said he was skating home on Spaniolo Drive when he witnessed the incident. He said he initially heard an engine revving behind him, and when he turned around, he saw the car speed past him.
“He could have gone left, or he could have gone right at the end of the street,” Watson said. “But he went right into the church.”
"The officer decided the situation did not meet department criteria for pursuit, Ciesco said."
^^So refreshing. Thanks, APD.
