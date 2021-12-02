Male pedestrian dies after being hit by train in Arlington

A male pedestrian died after being hit by a train Wednesday evening near the 100 block of Vinson Street.
Police officers responded to the scene shortly after 6:30 p.m to investigate a reported incident involving a train and pedestrian, said Tim Ciesco, Arlington Police Department media relations coordinator, in an email. The adult male was pronounced deceased at the scene, he was 55 years old.
Ciesco said the train conductor told officers he saw the victim walking down the railroad tracks and sounded the horn several times to alert him, but the man did not move out of the way.
Arlington resident Michelle Kharazy said she heard the train screeching to a halt from Main Street.
The train was stopped for more than an hour as police directed vehicles away from the scene.
The investigation is still ongoing, Ciesco said.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will identify the victim once the next of kin is notified.
