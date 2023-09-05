Magician Kevin Li mystifies mavericks

For a single moment on Friday evening, time froze in the Rosebud Theatre.

The audience held their breath as only two bags remained in front of magician Kevin Li — one wrong move and the nail contained in one of them would impale his hand.

POP! Relief flooded the crowd as the crushed bag and Li’s hand, fully intact, stood in front of them. Praise erupted throughout the theater. What they witnessed was nothing short of magic.

This article was featured in the Sept. 6 print Check out more from this print edition and find what to read next.

EXCEL Campus Activities hosted a free magic show featuring Li, a professional magician who’s been an “America’s Got Talent” contestant and is the youngest person to fool Penn & Teller on the TV show “Fool Us”.

Anticipation filled the air as attendees packed into the theater, receiving free popcorn and soda on their way inside.

When Li took the stage, he brought energy and excitement. He gave the audience an idea of what they were in for.

“I’m just so excited to mess with all of your minds tonight,” Li said.

The routine began with simple tricks and then became progressively more complex, leaving the audience fooled. The magician interacted with the crowd throughout the show, and the engagement made the performance enticing in a manner beyond the magic.

One of the first tricks performed involved passing 10 shuffled cards to random people in the audience while Li had his eyes closed. The audience members who received a card were told to stand and only sit down if Li called out their card.

Eventually, Li correctly guessed all but one of the cards, leaving the crowd in awe. They mumbled among themselves trying to understand how the trick was possible.

With only one person remaining, Li asked the woman what card she had, insisting he would have a matching one in his pocket. The woman had an eight of hearts. The crowd sighed, disappointed, as Li pulled out a five of hearts, but it was not over.

“This is gonna sound ridiculous and crazy, but I want you all to imagine this looking more and more like an eight of hearts,” he said.

Li lightly blew on the card, and what happened next was beyond any reason or explanation. The card transformed in front of everyone. The crowd cheered as Li held up the now eight of hearts before them.

As the tricks became more complex, they also became dangerous.

The audience was confused when the magician pulled out two pieces of seemingly normal string. An audience member was brought up and told to slowly bring her hands to a fist over the strings Li was holding.

Li counted down from three and told the girl to pick a string and pull hard. After she pulled, the audience’s confused faces slowly changed into shocked ones.

“I’m so glad you chose that string. I’m so glad you didn’t change your mind because I forgot to mention there is another component to this game,” Li said. “This string is actually attached to a fishhook, a very real, very sharp fish hook.”

The magician continued his act to the end, with smiles, shocked faces and praise continuing with each new performance.

Electrical engineering sophomore Alexis Aguinaga passed by a sign advertising the show on his way out. Aguinaga had no prior interest in magicians but decided to stay for the show anyway.

“It was interesting — the anticipation, his engagement to the audience, I kind of liked how he was doing it,” Aguinaga said. “He got me engaged to actually pay attention to what he was trying to do.”

EXCEL decided to host Li at UTA after seeing his performance at the National Association of Campus Activities, EXCEL Programming Director Alexander Alvarez said.

“He was definitely one of the presenters that stood out,” Alvarez said.

The EXCEL staff who saw Li’s performance at NACA found the experience fascinating and enjoyed experiencing the show, so they wanted to bring that to the university.

