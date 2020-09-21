MAC to become early voting location starting Oct. 13

Individuals registered in Tarrant County can participate in early voting at the Maverick Activities Center starting Oct. 13.
For those registered to vote, early voting must be done in person unless you qualify to vote by mail. Individuals need to provide one of the seven acceptable forms of ID to vote.
Acceptable forms of ID include:
- Texas driver’s license
- Texas election ID certificate
- Texas personal ID card
- Texas handgun license
- U.S. military ID card with a photograph
- U.S. citizenship certificate with a photograph
- U.S. passport
Corrina Sullivan, Student Government chief of staff, said early voting is important because it is typically less crowded and people can avoid long lines and close contact with others.
It’s a tradition for Student Government to ensure that individuals and students have easy access to voting, she said. It’s important to vote for the people that can’t, whether they’re international students or people without citizenship.
“You get to have a say in the future of the country,” she said. “The 2020 election isn’t just about the president, you know. There's local offices, there's state offices, there's House and Senate races and it's really important to remember those alongside the presidential election.”
@kateceyharrell
