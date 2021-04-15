Lower anticipated turnout improves odds for MavPitch competitors

The MavPitch competition’s participation dropped last semester, and event organizers expect few competitors in the spring, meaning students are more likely to win if they enter.
MavPitch is the Maverick Entrepreneurship Program and Fund business pitch competition where students can compete for over $250,000 in cash prizes. The competition is taking submissions until April 30.
Last fall, the MavPitch competition ran virtually, and the number of participants dropped to around 50. Jeffrey McGee, management associate professor and co-organizer, thinks it will be even lower this semester.
“It's kind of disappointing, but on the other hand for the students that are participating, the odds of them receiving something are extraordinarily high,” he said.
The goal of MavPitch is to foster student interest in entrepreneurship and create businesses, McGee said.
Electrical engineering senior Logan Betts didn’t think his group would win any funding from the MavPitch competition, but his startup won $15,000 last competition.
“The contrast between feeling like ‘Oh, this isn’t going to go anywhere’ and ‘Woah, oh my god, we actually won, and we have funding for this project, and we can do a start up’ was incredible,” he said.
Brett originally joined to fulfill a requirement for the engineering entrepreneurship class, but he liked the idea of secure funding for an idea he believed in.
“Being able to see you have even the smallest change in somebody's life, or in ideally thousands of people's lives, is something that's exciting,” he said.
Brett and his group pitched a hardhat for workers that helps prevent injuries by hooking up sensors that monitor pulse, temperature and fast movements like falling. The business is called Safe-T-Wear.
MavPitch is a two-phase process. Phase one is a pitch competition that is offered both semesters, McGee said. The winners submit another video pitch in summer and from that process a couple of participants can advance for a live pitch in August.
For Virginia Bartin, marketing and management senior, the competition is one of the most realistic ways to achieve her dream of owning a restaurant.
“It's been such a wonderful opportunity because it's kind of like a more friendly version of ‘Shark Tank,’” she said.
She plans on starting a ghost kitchen style restaurant that serves late night eats. A ghost or cloud kitchen is a building that has multiple kitchens focused on delivery.
Bartin participated before with her business partner, but now she’s competing alone for a chance to start up her dream.
“It's really a great avenue to explore the business concept or idea,” she said.
@MandyHuynh12
