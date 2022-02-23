Low income influences graduates students’ livelihood

Sandesh Amgai, graduate research assistant for the Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering Department, earns a monthly stipend of $1,600 before taxes. By the time he spends his stipend on monthly expenses, he has little left to live on.
As an international student, he is not allowed to have a job off-campus, and the university only legally allows him to work 20 hours a week, Amgai said.
To support graduate research assistants, associate physics professor Ben Jones and chemistry professor Fred MacDonnell, created a faculty petition in early November calling for UTA to use its Texas Tier One funding for graduate student support packages, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
UTA achieved Texas Tier One designation in August, which allows the National Research University Fund to annually grant the university $6.2 million.
The faculty realizes the university is underpaying its graduate student assistants while asking students to pay back fees and tuition, which may have to come from their paycheck, Jones said.
In December, the Faculty Senate sent a request asking the university to use its Texas Tier One funding to increase graduate student compensation and make UTA’s Ph.D. programs more accessible for those who don’t have enough support for tuition and health insurance.
The university administration has not responded on how the funding will be used, Jones said.
He said the petition has been signed by more than half of the faculty, and UTA should be aware of how faculty is prioritizing this issue.
“There’s a strong consensus among the faculty that the single most important thing they could use this new funding stream for would be to increase the compensation of the graduate students,” Jones said.
The university did not respond for comment in time for publication.
UTA offers graduate student assistants a health insurance plan that costs $3,190 per year or $266 a month, and the average cost of in-state graduate tuition at UTA for the 2021-2022 school year is $28,484. The university covers 85% of graduate tuition, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
In contrast, the University of Texas at Austin offers full health care coverage for its graduate students.
“That really squeezes our graduate students, and maintaining their quality of life is important to [UTA faculty],” Jones said.
Nabin Chapagain, physics graduate teaching assistant, said his health insurance costs have increased since he was an undergraduate student at the university. In fall 2017, he only paid $890 in health insurance fees, and his insurance quote increased by almost $870 per school year.
His health insurance cost $1,215 in fall 2021, which he paid in installments within three months on top of tuition and other fees, Chapagain said.
During his undergraduate studies, Chapagain went to the hospital to treat kidney stones, he said. It took him almost three years to pay off the hospital expenses.
UTA celebrated the Texas Tier One decision in November, At the event, interim President Teik Lim said the Texas Tier One achievement was a collaborative effort from faculty, staff and students.
But that feels like a meaningless statement, said Elizabeth Vandergriff, physics graduate research assistant.
“I don’t mean to be harsh, but it feels like a meaningless phrase to say, ‘Oh, grad students bring so much to this university’ then understand the struggles we’re going through and still not make any structural changes,” Vandergriff said.
She earns a monthly stipend of $2,250 before taxes. Every month, she pays $150 to cover her tuition and $355 for her health insurance. After paying these expenses, she has $1,600 after taxes.
Vandergriff lives with her wife in Fort Worth, and their rent costs about $1,000. She spends between $700 to $800 on miscellaneous items such as food, car insurance, and utilities every month.
She said other universities cover tuition and health care for its graduate students and prioritize them to make sure they feel more valued. However, she chose to study at UTA because she wanted to work with physics assistant professor Daniel Welling.
“I try not to get like super up in arms about it, but it’s really hard not to,” Vandergriff said. “Because not only have I struggled with all this, but I see other people struggling even more, particularly those who don’t have familial support.”
