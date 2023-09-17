 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Low 90s and a chance of thunderstorms sweep the Metroplex this week

Low 90s and a chance of thunderstorms sweep the Metroplex this week

After being spoiled with temperatures in the 70s and 80s last week, there will be a warming trend throughout the week, taking the Metroplex into the 90s.

Juan Hernandez, National Weather Service meteorologist, said starting Monday, temperatures will be back in the low 90s and persist throughout the week.

There will be about a 20% to 30% chance of rain on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday afternoon, with possible isolated storms.

“So, although it’s not 105 [or] 110 anymore, in the 90s it could still be fairly warm,” Hernandez said. “Make sure you’re drinking plenty of water even with these, some people might call ‘cooler temperatures’.”

Load comments