Loews Arlington Hotel and Convention Center to enhance Arlington's culture, bring opportunities

Loews Hotels & Co. tops off the Loews Arlington Hotel and Arlington Convention Center in the city’s Entertainment District and names Soy Cowboy as the hotel’s signature restaurant anchor at a ceremony Wednesday.
The hotel and convention center — costing $550 million and housing 888 rooms — is part of phase two of the development of the Entertainment District, which will bring new residential, retail, office and parking spaces to Arlington. It’s expected to open in early 2024.
Loews Hotel and Convention Center, a full-service resort, is intended to enhance Arlington’s rich convention and tourism opportunities, and Soy Cowboy will contribute to the city’s culinary culture.
Along with 888 guestrooms and suites, the hotel will also offer 200,000 square feet of indoor meeting space and 66,000 square feet of outdoor space, including an event lawn.
There will be two swimming pools, a man-made beach, fire pits and a 1,550-space parking garage and five food and beverage outlets, with Soy Cowboy being the signature restaurant among those.
They had finalized their third-party, Texas-based restaurant partner Soy Cowboy, to provide an atmosphere of service that will be inclusive for guests, staff and vendors, said Alex Tisch, vice president of Loews Corporation and Loews Hotels & Co., at the ceremony.
Soy Cowboy will have a pan-Asian concept, serving traditional sushi, tempura, hibachi and Korean barbecue and aiming to serve cuisines from China, Korea, Vietnam, Thailand, Japan and more. There will also be a cocktail menu paired with a wine and sake list.
Here is a video of the last initial beam. The project is on track to open in early 2024.— lillian (@lillianjuarez_) July 20, 2022
Arlington mayor Jim Ross said the city needs to be “second to nowhere” when it comes to providing entertainment.
“We are going to continue to grow the city. We have some tremendous projects that we’re working on,” Ross said. “Bringing this convention center with this hotel here puts us on a level that we’ve never been before. It gives us an opportunity to compete with every single metropolitan area in the country.”
Loews Hotels & Co., the Texas Rangers and The Cordish Companies are continuing their public-private partnership with the city of Arlington by constructing the hotel and convention center, which builds upon the previous projects such as the Rangers’ Globe Life Field and Texas Live by Loews-Arlington, according to a press release.
Additional features of the expansion include One Rangers Way, a residential community, and Spark Arlington, a collaborative workspace in Choctaw Stadium, both developed by The Cordish Companies.
Loews Hotels, which has been in business for about 75 years, is excited to have a larger presence physically and emotionally in Arlington, said Jonathan Tisch, chairman and CEO of Loews Hotels.
People are visiting Arlington for various reasons, such as sports events, entertainment and food, and Tisch hopes the hotel will be one of the attractions that makes the city greater.
“People are going to look at this hotel and go, ‘Wow, I cannot believe that it exists, and that it exists in Arlington,’” he said.
