The scent of coffee and songs of Bruno Mars, Michael Jackson and Thundercat played by Wave, a soul-funk band made up of UTA students, drifted through Inclusion Coffee on East Abram Street.
Rafael Escalera, organizer and Wave’s pianist, wanted to use music to connect musicians who are current and past UTA students, he said. He said he wanted a live music event where people could dance and hang out.
There are’s plenty of activities and events for UTA students to enjoy, Escalera said. But he doesn’t see that many music events, especially last year.
Wave became the band’s official name in February, said Victoria Solis, exercise science clinical health senior and one of the lead singers in Wave. The group had been playing for a longtime without a title.
The event isn’t UTA- sponsored but Escalera, a jazz studies sophomore, wanted it to be related to the university, he said. He said he held the event because he didn’t get the college experience of socializing last year.
Computer science freshman Gaster Gustafson bought a ticket to see the show when she was offered one in the Market at University Center.
“I like music, I like going to concerts, and I can’t really do that during COVID, so this seems like a nice alternative that wouldn’t be so crowded,” Gustafson said.
Grand Prairie resident Jacob Serrano, a friend of Escalera, said his friend is an exceptional musician, and he wanted to come out and try the food at Inclusion, he said.
Escalera chose Inclusion Coffee as the venue because most of its customers are UTA students, it’s close to campus, and it’s a safe space off campus, he said.
Escalera would like to collaborate with UTA for more events in the future, he said.
“I want to see what we need to work on ourselves, and then again pitch it to them,” he said.
