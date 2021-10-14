Live entertainment, tailgating and dodgeball to be featured in Parent and Family Weekend

UTA’s Office of Parent and Family Services is hosting a series of events for the Parent and Family Weekend from Oct. 22 through Oct. 24.
Things kick off Oct. 22 with Maverick Families Night Out at Urban Union, located in downtown Arlington. Friday’s event will also include on- and off-campus excursions, including guided tours of AT&T Stadium. The events will last from 5:30 to 9 p.m.
On Oct. 23, families can participate in activities such as the Welcome Breakfast with Lisa Nagy, vice president for Student Affairs; the Mav Family Dodge Ball Competition; the President's Tailgate Party, including the presidential address; a UTA Athletic Event hosted by UTA Women’s Volleyball; and the Fright Night Haunted House hosted by Excel Campus Activities and UTA Athletics. Saturday’s events will last from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
On Oct. 24, there will be a brunch with Marjorie Savage, author of You’re On Your Own (But I'm Here If You Need Me), a series of Mav Essentials Workshops and live entertainment. These events will last from 10 a.m. to noon.
The last day to purchase tickets is Sunday, Oct. 17. All family members and UTA students who plan on attending must purchase a ticket online.
