Elisabeth Cawthon will step down as the College of Liberal Arts dean on Aug. 31, according to a universitywide email Monday.
Cawthon was appointed as dean in June 2017 after serving as interim dean since May 2016, according to a previous Shorthorn article.
She will return as a UTA faculty member after a short leave to attend to personal matters, according to the email.
She joined UTA as a faculty in 1989. Before becoming the dean, she taught classes as a history professor and was also a part-time adviser.
“I endeavored to ensure our talented and energetic faculty, staff and students had individual and collaborative freedom in their educational and professional endeavors,” Cawthon said in the email. “I stepped forward to facilitate when needed but focused my efforts on inspiring and encouraging the brilliant people who truly innovate.”
Under her leadership, the college established several interdisciplinary programs such as medical humanities, pre-law, musical theatre and disability studies. She also boosted the college’s research profile through faculty work and grants, ensuring the college’s financial stability.
The university will schedule listening sessions with faculty, staff and students in the upcoming weeks to inform the selection of an interim dean before Cawthon steps down on Aug. 31.
@TaylorAC13
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.