LGBTQ+ supporters, anti-gay activists discuss gay pride events at city council meeting

Attendees, some wearing LGBTQ+ clothing and others there to oppose planned gay pride events in the city, filled the seats during the city council meeting Tuesday in the Arlington City Council Chambers.
Various LGBTQ+ supporters and organizations posted a call to action on social media days before the meeting. The post asked people to attend the meeting to resist anti-gay activists’ efforts to oppose planned activities to celebrate Pride Month in Arlington.
Arlington residents and Stedfast Baptist Church members attended to show their opposition to Pride Month and the planned events.
In 2020, former Mayor Jeff Williams recognized June as Pride Month in Arlington.
The month commemorates the Stonewall Uprising, a series of events between the police and LGBTQ+ protesters that spanned over six days in 1969 in New York, according to the Library of Congress website.
Jonathan Shelley, Stedfast Baptist Church pastor, said people should hate Pride instead of celebrating it, according to God.
Pride Month, the LGBTQ liaison and the travel page dedicated to the community should be eliminated, Shelley said.
Other church members attended and objected to gay pride and asked Arlington to refrain from celebrating it.
Arlington resident Stefan Powdrill said Arlington's biggest strength is the diverse population, and it’s up to community leaders to reject stigmas, stereotypes and closed-minded thoughts of the LGBTQ+ community and should instead embrace differences, learn from one another and lead by example.
“Gay rights are human rights, and human rights are gay rights once and for all,” Powdrill said.
Some Arlington residents request the Arlington Public Library's display cases be modified to not include “socially controversial and divisive issues.”
One resident said gay pride books were allowed to be on display in the children's and teens section in the library last year and said issues that aren’t age-appropriate shouldn’t be displayed.
Draped in a rainbow flag, Arlington resident Karla Palomares said she attended the meeting because she heard that “hate” would be spewed toward the LGBTQ+ community.
Palomares asked the council members to not only make a proclamation supporting the community but also participate in the upcoming Pride events.
Other supporters shared their stories of themselves or loved ones being LGBTQ+ and spoke on the importance of having the chance to celebrate that in June.
Mayor Jim Ross said there were 60 non-speakers signing a list concerning the LGBTQ+ conflict. Fifty-five signed in support of gay pride and five didn’t note their stance.
@MandyHuynh12
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.