LGBTQ+ Program's Rainbows, Sex and Chocolate event to feature sex education, sweet treats

The LGBTQ+ Program will host Rainbows, Sex and Chocolate to provide LGBTQ+ sex education while enjoying chocolates Feb. 14 at noon in the University Center San Saba meeting room.
The event is a creative and inclusive way to inform others on what safe LGBTQ+ sex is in a safe environment, LGBTQ+ Program coordinator Joshua Mackrill said. Students will have the opportunity to anonymously ask sex-related questions, eat sweets and discuss the spectrum of sexuality with drag nuns.
It’s almost like a drag show that focuses on sex education, Mackrill said.
This is the first time the event has been held at UTA, he said. Sex is prevalent in college, and proper sex education in a safe environment for the LGBTQ+ community is necessary.
Students will also be given the opportunity to participate in a raffle to win large boxes of chocolate.
The event is for everyone; whether you’re in the LGBTQ+ community, straight, single or taken, anyone can join, Mackrill said.
@lillianjuarez_
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.