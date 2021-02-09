The LGBTQ+ Program introduced the Zen Zone this semester, a room students can book to have a quiet environment to relax or do work peacefully.
The Zen Zone is a place on campus to decompress and practice self-care, said Jessica Sanchez, assistant director of the Relationship Violence & Sexual Assault Prevention Program and the LGBTQ+ Program. Sanchez said that students can also find support from other people in the LGBTQ+ Program there.
Sanchez said the room is available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday in Ransom Hall Room 301.
Students can book the room for two hours. To practice COVID-19 safety, the LGBTQ+ Program has limited the number of students in the Zen Zone to three at a time.
Room reservation is free and open to all students on campus.
Social work senior Connor Nickerson devised the idea of the Zen Zone. As an intern for the LGBTQ+ Program last semester, Nickerson went to the program’s conference room area for a phone call. After he finished the call, he thought other students could use the space for private calls or telehealth calls.
Sanchez said that Nickerson brought up the idea of the Zen Zone to her last semester, and they started working on it right before the winter break.
“It was a fabulous idea, and I was on board immediately,” Sanchez said.
The room has multiple self-care items such as stress balls, fidgeting items, coloring papers and snacks for students, Sanchez said. She also mentioned that it is decorated with salt lamps and reuses fake candles from when they celebrated Día de Los Muertos to give it a more zen feel.
According to Sanchez, the whole room took two weeks to plan and two weeks of setting up.
Nursing junior Olivia Miller has booked the room twice. For her, the white noise machine in the room helps her feel safe to make personal phone calls.
“When I’m at home, I don’t always feel comfortable doing my telehealth appointments in front of my family or at my house because there’s a lot of people around,” she said. “Going there it feels very private and safe.”
Physics senior Oshina Jagtap said she used the Zen Zone when it was still a conference room to make a telehealth phone call. Jagtap said she enjoys the new aesthetic of the room.
After coming to the Zen Zone, students didn’t expect how much they would enjoy it and are rebooking time there, Sanchez said.
“The Zen Zone is becoming a spot where students can find the escape that they need, whether it's the escape from the dorm room, the classroom [or if] they needed a break from even just living at home with family members,” she said.
Sanchez said students can also feel more secure because they know that they can ask for a support system, as the LGBTQ+ program employees are sitting right outside the Zen Zone.
Jagtap echoed this sentiment. While the room has now been upgraded from the previous conference room, she still sees the place as a comfortable, supporting resource for students.
“You can always go there, and if you need somebody to talk to, there are people there who will guide you to the right resources,” she said. ”You’ll get the help you need.”
Students can check the availability of the room online and reserve a time slot by emailing jessica.sanchez@uta.edu, by messaging the LGBTQ+ program’s Instagram account or by stopping by Ransom Hall Room 301.
