Levitt Pavilion kicks off free summer concert series after lifting COVID-19 restrictions

The Levitt Pavilion Arlington lifted its COVID-19 safety protocols this summer for its free concert series that runs through July 18.
Levitt Pavilion puts on 50 free shows a year, and it reintroduced in-person live shows to the public in August 2020 with restrictions such as isolated squares and a limited audience. The free shows are split into the summer and fall concert seasons. And this summer, Levitt Pavilion has lifted its initial restrictions, giving residents a taste of pre-pandemic normalcy.
Arlington resident Kathy Elliott has been going to see shows at the Levitt Pavilion since its first days, when it was small and had port-a-potties.
“I can't imagine Arlington without [the Levitt] now,” Elliot said.
The venue has been in Arlington for 13 years and is part of the family of Levitt Pavilions across the nation, said Letatia Teykl, executive director of Levitt Pavilion Arlington.
Levitt Pavilion Arlington became an example for Levitts across the country because of its COVID-19 safety protocols and its work with the city to open its doors to the public, Teykl said.
The organizers of the venue worked closely with the Arlington Fire Department so they could be ready to host live performances again. Not only did the fire department play a crucial role in developing COVID-19 safety protocols for the city, but also across North Texas, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
The venue started with isolated squares for social distancing and required guests to have reservations to attend. It also had masked volunteers, restroom attendees to clean the restroom regularly and anti-bacterial stations.
The Levitt Pavilion has now peeled back some layers of its safety restrictions like allowing the public to attend without reservations. However, the venue still has restroom attendees and sanitizing stations.
“We had already been working through so many of those processes all last year that it was an easy transition when it went fully open,” Teykl said.
When the coronavirus pandemic hit the state in March last year, the Levitt Pavilion board of directors wanted to stay relevant during the pandemic, so they started the Levitt Living Room Series to livestream concerts, she said.
“We had to think outside the box, like what can we do to continue to bring music to people because music feeds the soul,” she said. “And people need it. It brings people joy.”
Levitt Pavilion wasn’t the only one who adapted. Artists like Blue Water Highway had to figure out another way to earn money as their main source of income — touring — was lost, lead singer-songwriter Zack Kibodeaux said.
“We barely kept our heads above water,” Kibodeaux said. “But we clung to each other and our fan base, and we were able to get through it, so we're thankful for that.”
The band started to livestream and created a community of online fans. From there, touring has started back up again slowly, he said. But crowds have not reached the same numbers since before the pandemic.
“[The pandemic] really has hit our industry,” he said. “I feel like it's almost the hardest. I mean it's just something that depends on crowds getting together as close as possible and sharing an experience.”
Blue Water Highway performed June 25 at Levitt Pavilion, which was their third time performing there.
“Everything about [Levitt Pavilion] is just, it's super cool like it's a great thing to have there, so it's always a highlight,” Kibodeaux said.
Elliot said she missed Levitt Pavilion's shows because there was nothing to fill their spot last year. She always checks Facebook to see who's going to be a part of the concert line up and was thrilled when the venue opened up again, she said.
Being able to discover new artists and genres all for free is one of the nice things about the venue, she said.
“It's part of the hum of the city, it's part of the vibration of the city,” she said.
@MandyHuynh12
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.