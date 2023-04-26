Levitt Pavilion Arlington offers from live concert season this summer

As the weather warms, free concerts will continue to heat up the Levitt Pavilion, bringing music to the community.
The Levitt Pavilion Arlington’s free live concert season begins from April 28 and ends July 3, with about 50 concerts planned. It will occur every Friday, Saturday and Sunday and is open to the community, said Letatia Teykl, the pavilion’s executive director. It also has a fall season starting Sept. 1.
They help the arts community and downtown establishments, feeding people’s souls by providing them an outlet, Teykl said. The free concerts go back to 2008, according to Levitt Pavilion’s website.
“It’s a huge gift back to the community,” she said. “We build community through music, so community is our first thought, and then what we do is we take our gift of music and production and give that back so that we build our community through that.”
The concerts will have a 45-minute opener and a 90-minute headliner. Some weekends will include food trucks, vendors and activities for children, Teykl said. To combat the summer heat, the pavilion will offer water during the events but also encourages attendees to bring their own.
The events offer a relaxed and welcoming environment, and they are a good place to meet new people, said Richard Treat, the pavilion’s production director.
Treat said the events give families a good opportunity to go out together. The costs of a lot of concert venues can be prohibitive, with prices for both the parking and the show.
“It’s a lot about creating an opportunity for people who may not be able to afford to go buy tickets and take their kids to see concerts and stuff like that,” he said.
A variety of genres are scheduled for the concerts, according to the pavilion’s calendar. One week may have a rock band, then the next, a mariachi band.
They try to do something for everybody, reaching different demographics and styles of music, Treat said. They have always aimed for diversity and try to be conscious of their approach to it, he said.
“I love it all,” Teykl said. “But try something you’ve never heard before, and you might just fall in love with it.”
The pavilion is also trying to create more opportunities for local acts, Treat said.
They started the Share the Stage initiative two years ago, initially only doing a headliner without the 45-minute opener, Teykl said. The program helps give local artists a leg up and expand their reach, she said.
She said they started contacting artists for the summer concert season last fall. They make lists from suggestions they gather on social media and use the artist database of the Texas Music Office.
The Texas Music Office is the only state music office in the nation, according to its website. It operates the Music Friendly Texas program, which consists of 40 certified Music Friendly Texas community partners in the state and seeks to foster music business-related economic development and job creation in their Texas cities and communities.
Arlington was designated as a Texas Music-Friendly Community in 2020, according to a city press release.
“We’re fortunate to be in the state of Texas, and in the city of Arlington, that has this opportunity for people to come out and enjoy so many free events and activities,” she said.
Levitt Pavilion is a nonprofit, Teykl said. It’s supported by the Levitt Foundation and raises money through individual donors. It also gets city support through electricity, water and maintenance.
About a million dollars is its budget, she said. Last year, over $500,000 went to paying the artists even though the concerts are free to the public.
The Levitt Pavilion initiative started in 2006 when the Downtown Arlington Management Corporation explored the possibility of bringing it to Arlington by hosting people from the Mortimer and Mimi Levitt Foundation, an organization dating back to 1963 that supports the arts.
Treat said they have seen downtown Arlington change a lot since the pavilion started.
Teykl said the events are more than just a concert and have inspired some small artists to continue to pursue their careers when they’ve debated quitting.
Even It Up: The Ultimate Heart Tribute Band kicks off the summer events from 8:30 to 10 p.m. Friday. The group is a tribute to the band Heart.
The band has tried to secure playing at the pavilion for a while and is looking forward to performing there for the first time, band member Kristy Johnson said in an email.
“It’s truly an honor to be part of their 2023 lineup,” Johnson said. “Levitt has such a great reputation for supporting live music, and we’re truly looking forward to bringing a memorable, high-energy show.”
