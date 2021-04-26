‘Let wildlife be wild’: Arlington introduces the Sustainable Wildlife Program to educate residents about coexisting with wildlife

After decades of efforts to trap, remove and euthanize wildlife in Arlington, Animal Services’ Sustainable Wildlife Program aims to better protect and improve the quality of the city’s natural resources and to encourage the coexistence of residents and wildlife.
The Sustainable Wildlife Program was introduced last October with the objective of educating residents, business owners and visitors through classes, presentations and an information hub on the Animal Services website about coexisting with wildlife as opposed to relocation or euthanization.
Relocation is often a death sentence for animals, according to the Wildlife Center of Texas’ website. They can die of starvation, become injured by other wildlife or spread disease into other wildlife populations.
Relocation and euthanization of wildlife are ineffective because the removal of animals creates a vacuum in an ecosystem that allows the species to repopulate, said Kate Rugroden, wildlife rehabilitator at Bat World Sanctuary.
Or there may be an increase in the populations of other species, she said.
“If you get rid of the coyotes, you’re going to have rats,” she . “If you leave the coyotes alone, they’ll help manage the rat issue, and they’ll leave you alone.”
French junior Maria Luisa Cardenas recognizes this same issue within her work as president of UTA’s Campus Cat Coalition.
“If you take the cats that are living [at UTA] and you put them in a shelter or you take them to be euthanized, then other cats are going to move in, or it could be other animals,” she said.
Arlington is home to many species of animals, including skunks, coyotes, bats, bobcats and the occasional alligator, said Ray Rentschler, interim manager for Arlington Animal Services.
Though there may be hesitance to coexist with certain animals, people should not be afraid of them, Rugroden said.
“It’s a matter of you leave them alone, they’ll leave you alone,” she said.
Those that want to avoid interactions with wildlife on their property should make sure they’re not creating areas that can become comfortable places for unwanted animals, Rentschler said. Water and food sources, as well as areas in which animals may create dens, should be removed.
Those that admire wildlife should also refrain from making animals too comfortable around people. It can lead to wildlife becoming dependent on people for food, which can cause issues once those people are no longer there to feed them or once those people become injured by an animal.
Coexisting with Arlington’s wildlife does not mean having to live directly with animals. It means leaving it alone, Rentschler said.
“We want you to let wildlife be wild,” he said.
