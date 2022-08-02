Learning how to recognize and mitigate mental health issues

Stress can often be more than the healthy nudge a student needs to study, meet deadlines, make it to class on time or stay motivated. It can be overwhelming, a heavy weight on a person’s shoulders that deteriorates physical and mental health.
According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, frequent and intense stress can strain the body and make it impossible to function. Long-term stress causes the brain to release cortisol, which weakens the immune system and increases susceptibility to illness.
Physical and mental manifestations of stress can include headaches, trouble sleeping, jaw pain, changes in appetite, recurrent mood swings, difficulty concentrating and the feeling of being overwhelmed, according to the NAMI. Stress can also worsen existing mental illnesses, encouraging hallucinations and delusions in schizophrenia or triggering episodes of mania and depression for those with bipolar disorder.
Overwhelming school-related stress may demotivate students, reduce overall academic achievement and lead to increased dropout rates, according to the Jed Foundation, a nonprofit that advocates for suicide prevention and protecting mental health. This stress can also cause depression, poor sleep, substance abuse and anxiety.
The mental health issues facing young people in the United States have led some government entities, including the U.S. Surgeon General and the University of Texas System, to garner research and recognize the need for support.
The U.S. Surgeon General released a public health advisory last year on the “alarming increases” of certain mental health challenges since “even before the COVID-19 pandemic dramatically altered young peoples’ experiences at home, at school and in the community.”
Cited by the Surgeon General, a report released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2020 found that 37% of high school students said they had experienced persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness in the past year that prevented them from participating in their regular activities. This figure presents a 40% increase since 2009.
In the same report, the CDC found substantial differences among groups of young people. Nearly half of female students reported a persistent feeling of sadness or hopelessness while about 70% of students with same-sex partners reported those feelings.
Despite being increased since before the pandemic, these challenges were exacerbated by COVID-19, disproportionately so for those who were already vulnerable, according to the Surgeon General’s advisory.
The social and economic hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic is sharpest for low-income communities and Black and Hispanic people, according to a 2021 report from the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Planning & Evaluation.
Poverty increased from 10.5% in 2019 to 13.6% at the end of 2020, with rates for Black and Hispanic adults estimated to be more than twice as high as they were for White adults.
In his advisory, the Surgeon General called on Americans to fulfill the “moral obligation” of rebuilding the country in a manner that refocuses people’s identity and values, putting people first while strengthening connections. He outlined several ways family members, educators, health care professionals and more can do to support the mental health of young people.
These included recognizing that mental health is essential to overall health, supporting the mental health of young people in educational, community and childcare settings, addressing the economic and social barriers that contribute to poor mental health and ensuring that every child has access to high-quality, affordable and culturally-competent mental health care.
For anyone aiming to manage their mental health and improve their quality of life, the NAMI recommends multiple strategies for managing stress.
Accept your needs
Recognize your triggers. What situations are physically and mentally agitating? You can avoid these when it's reasonable and cope when you have to face them.
Manage your time
Prioritizing activities can allow you to be smart about how you spend your time. Setting a schedule helps to not be overwhelmed by tasks and deadlines.
Practice relaxation
Deep breathing, meditation and progressive muscle relaxation are good ways to relax. Taking a break can have benefits beyond the immediate moment.
Exercise daily
Take walks, bike or join a dance class. Whatever it is, it should be fun. Daily exercise produces stress-relieving hormones and improves overall physical health.
Set aside time for yourself
Read, go to the movies, get a massage or play with your pet.
Eat well
Eating unprocessed foods, such as whole grains, vegetables and fresh fruit helps build a healthy body and mind, and eating well can help stabilize your mood.
Get enough sleep
Symptoms of some mental health conditions can be triggered by little sleep.
Avoid alcohol and drugs
They worsen stress. If you're struggling with substance abuse, learn about its effects and reach out for help.
Talk to someone
Talk to friends, family, a counselor or a support group. Telling others how you feel can help.
UTA’s Counseling and Psychological Services offers several resources for students seeking help with mental health, including individual and group counseling, consultation and referral services, psychiatry services and events and outreach programs.
To be eligible for CAPS services, students must be living in Texas and paying the medical services fee included in tuition for many courses. If eligibility requirements are met, students can schedule six free counseling sessions each semester. Subsequent visits are $10 each. Group counseling, events and outreach workshops are free and do not have a free-session limit.
The CAPS Telehealth Guide and confidentiality policy are available on their website.
Stressors for college students include the pressures to maintain grades for a scholarship or program, meet familial expectations, sustain relationships or even remain financially stable, especially concerning the pandemic, said Vickie Goins, assistant director of CAPS Outreach Services and Mental Health Promotion.
Historically, people have considered wellness to focus on physical health, Goins said. People can be physically fit but be affected by their mental health, such as elite athletes that withdraw from competitions for mental health reasons. Eventually, mental unwellness takes a toll just as a physical illness can impact mental balance.
“Over the decades, we’ve come to realize that we can’t separate our physical health from our mental wellness, that they are very much intertwined and integrated,” she said.
