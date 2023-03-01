Learning Access Center offers students support, personalized help

After around a year of being softly launched, the Learning Access Center officially opened, offering academic services and assistance from the first floor of University Hall.
The center is an assistance program open to students registered with the Student Access and Resource Center who are diagnosed with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, a learning disability or autism spectrum disorder, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
Provided resources include workshops on test-taking and note-taking strategies, study skills, group training and one-on-one support.
Misty Hogg, Learning Access Center assistant director, said since the official opening date, Oct. 31, the center has hired 12 learning specialists and is providing support for 57 courses.
“Word of mouth is really getting out there,” Hogg said. “Not only are we having an increase of when we open up a position, people applying in Handshake as well.”
Pre-nursing sophomore Samip Niraula, one of the new learning specialists, assists students with mathematics and pre-nursing courses. He said the work environment in the Learning Access Center is fun, focused and collaborative. His favorite part of the job is working with fellow students.
He said the role isn’t limited to one-on-one sessions but is about expanding their services and bringing more to the table.
“I’m a kind of person who really likes imparting knowledge that I have,” Niraula said. “Giving back to people, meeting with them, trying to be a resource to them, it’s the best part. It’s the most rewarding part.”
Hogg said the center has received much positive feedback, specifically for the learning specialists. Students currently are paired with someone in the same field who has earned an A in the course before. The learning specialist then works with the student to help them study and get organized.
Students see the same group of learning specialists each time they visit, she said. The learning specialists have their internal teams grouped by similar fields.
Graduate student Sejal Bhatnagar said each learning specialist works with a maximum of five students. For her, understanding each student to best assist them is the most challenging part.
Bhatnagar said she works with about four students daily, she said. “All the students are very diverse and have different varying needs. We just want to ensure we are giving the best that we can to each and every student that we have.”
Niraula said one thing he’s taken from his work at the center is appreciating unity and diversity.
Hogg said they had one particular student coming in for trigonometry support who was failing the course.
“At the end, he ended up passing the course,” she said. “That one was beautiful because kicking off in the middle of October, we kind of were seeing more students that were on fire, so to see that turnaround, and that support, their growth, was beautiful.”
Much of the training for the learning specialist is hands-on, Hogg said. It includes mentoring as well. “I always tell them, ‘A mechanic just doesn’t start working as a mechanic; they have to know how a car works.’”
“My experience so far has been very enriching,” Bhatnagar said. “It’s about helping them understand their coursework, curriculum, and basically providing them with a structure that helps them to excel in their academic life.”
The center also holds presentations for students. So far, they’ve covered topics including anxiety coping strategies, breaking down tests and syllabi, organization and developing study skills, Hogg said.
The 15-minute presentations demonstrate the concepts and skills to students. They then break into smaller groups for 45 minutes to work with students on particular themes.
She said she’d like to see the center grow in the development of online support and the ability to offer help in the evening or over the weekend. She’d also like to visit high schools and tell them about the resources they’d have in college.
“Every single person that works in the Learning Access has heart, they want to help, they want to be there for students,” Hogg said.
@IsalyWolf
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.