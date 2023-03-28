Latinos in Architecture holds exhibit showcasing representation in the design field

Latinos in Architecture is hosting an exhibition showcasing the work of student and professional Latino architects in the College of Architecture, Planning and Public Affairs’ Max W. Sullivan Gallery.
The exhibition, titled “Perspectivas LiA FW 23,” is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday until April 14. A reception with an award ceremony led by three jurors will be held 6 p.m. on April 6.
The Latinos in Architecture student chapter focuses on promoting the work of the Latino community in the design field, according to UTA’s website. The Latino community wanted to be more represented in CAPPA, and created LiA to foster a place for networking and gaining skills to contribute to their career success.
The exhibit features posters showcasing each architectural design submission with labeled images and an overall description of the design. Background information about the architect is also present on the poster.
The student chapter created the Perspectivas exhibition in 2018, said Dennis Chiessa, assistant professor of architecture, founding co-chair of the LiA Fort Worth chapter and the UTA LiA faculty adviser. The exhibit is being supported by The American Institute of Architects at Fort Worth.
“The idea is to celebrate and recognize the work of Latino, Latina and Latinx designers — professional and students,” he said.
Julia Lindgren, assistant professor in architecture, reviewed the submissions as one of the exhibit jurors. “I think there’s a real strength of design, a real sophistication of design,” she said. “A lot of the work submitted had a bit of humbleness to it.”
Most of the works dealt with “industrial-scale residential situations” or “modest museum” situations, Lindgren said. She felt the pieces did a beautiful job of merging architecture with both the environment and with people.
This year, the exhibition featured a student-made design, Chiessa said. The student chapter spearheaded the organizing and developing the display of the work.
“We wanted to travel and be exhibited in different locations, so the winning design had to be somewhat flexible,” Chiessa said. “We should be able to install it and put it together in a few hours by a small group of two or three people.”
In the fall, the same exhibition will be installed at The Texas Society of Architects’ annual conference.
@PMalkomes
