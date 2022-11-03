Last day for early voting in 2022 midterms

Friday is the last day for people to cast their ballots for early voting until Election Day on Nov. 8.
Tarrant County accumulated a total of 315,524 votes from early voting locations across the county, according to the Secretary of State's early voting data from Thursday. In the 2018 midterms, there were 465,817 total accumulated votes from early voting.
There are seven locations in Arlington where residents can cast their ballot and 43 other early voting locations are available throughout the county. Early polling locations are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Tarrant County is offering voters multiple options for free rides to the polls throughout the early voting period and will continue on Election Day, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
The deadline to register to vote was Oct. 11. Individuals must be registered to vote and bring one of seven forms of identification to the polling center:
- A Texas driver’s license issued by the Department of Public Safety
- A Texas election identification certificate
- A Texas personal identification card
- A Texas handgun license
- A U.S. military identification card with a photo
- A U.S. citizenship certificate with a photo
- A U.S. passport (book or card)
