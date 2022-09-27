La Sociedad Hispánica prepares to debut newest spirit horse

En la unión está la fuerza - “In union there is strength”
Thaiss Loaeza, criminal justice and Spanish senior and president of La Sociedad Hispánica, said her mother’s words inspired her to bring the saying to the organization in moments of discouragement, and the words now encapsulate UTA’s newest spirit horse La Fuerza, meaning “strength.”
For months, architecture sophomore Jose Moreno and mechanical engineering junior Alejandra Flores have crafted the look of the horse, which will find a home in front of the new School of Social Work, Nursing and Smart Hospital building set to open in January 2023.
Tradition and symbols from nursing and social work intertwine with Hispanic culture throughout its design.
Since spring 2021, Loaeza and Itzi Davila, criminal justice graduate student and La Sociedad Hispánica community service chair, pushed the organization to submit their own work to UTA’s traditional spirit horse design competition, but without artistically experienced members the goal never came to fruition. The following year, as Davila got involved with the Ambassadors spirit horse committee, she started seeing potential creativity within La Sociedad Hispánica, she said.
“The main purpose is to have Hispanic representation on campus,” Loaeza said. “And now especially that we have people who can do it, we should do it.”
With La Sociedad Hispánica’s reputation, Davila said people would ask her if the organization would participate. So as the deadline to submit a Spirit Horse design approached, the group went to work.
“We'd be on them to try to get it done because we all really wanted it to happen,” Loaeza said.
The organization formed a group to start brainstorming ideas for the horse, but as the deadline approached Moreno and Flores began finalizing the design on their own.
The night the submission was due, Moreno and Flores met at The Commons to finish their design while Loaeza helped finalize their resumes. In the 15 minutes before midnight, Loaeza’s computer died and the WiFi cut out.
“We were this close to not having it go through because we felt like every little thing was pushed against us, but it finally ended up happening,” Loaeza said.
Loaeza contacted the then-Mr. UTA, Liam Rhodes, who had ties to the UTA Ambassadors program and helped the organization submit their design despite being a little late.
Moreno said the reality that the horse will be a permanent part of campus for years to come won’t hit them until it is unveiled. He said he continues to joke about repainting and starting the design from scratch once people see it complete.
Moreno and Flores began the painting process Aug. 22, continuously learning as they finished their first large project, Moreno said. Despite being the first duo to work on a horse, they still spent long days and late nights painting.
“Motivation too is just getting our team out there, our organization out there,” Moreno said. “Just to like, let the Hispanic community know that we left our mark there too.”
La Sociedad Hispánica has strived to emphasize Hispanic representation on campus, and the horse is one step closer to that goal, Loaeza said.
The spirit horse’s design was inspired by Alebrijes, a mythical, spiritual guide that leads individuals through life, Flores said. The creature is believed to have lots of colors and patterns, which are depicted on the horse.
“What not a better way to represent what social work does for people, community and what nursing does, but the very thing that we believe helps people in their life,” Flores said.
Depicting the mission of social work, the designers included symbols to represent a variety of communities on the horse's right side including a LGBTQ+ pride heart on its chest and the Black Lives Matter fist, Moreno said. The horse has nursing images like a red cross, and medicine with puzzle pieces adorning both sides to represent connection in social work and nursing.
Patterns of people stand side by side in the details of the stripes.
“I love that we are being represented, but so are other minorities within our organization and Hispanic culture in general,” Loaeza said.
Flores said she hopes the horse sparks curiosity into why the culture is so special to people and learn about Alebrijes and Day of the Dead.
Working on the horse day in, day out, Moreno said they can see all its imperfections. But as people pass by and sneak glances of the horse through the glass, their confidence is boosted, Moreno said.
“Seeing other people's reactions and how they like it makes me feel relieved that it's not really tuning out as I guess I'm seeing it,” Flores said.
Flores said she and Moreno invited members of La Sociedad Hispánica and their siblings to leave a handprint on the tail.
The horse represents the impact La Sociedad Hispánica has had on campus, Moreno said. In the past year, the organization has won UTA’s Most Spirited Student Organization award and their president has been crowned Homecoming queen.
“You still meet new people constantly,” Moreno said. “That's the amazing thing about the organization which is why we want you to really represent our organization, and our Hispanic culture with the spirit horse.”
