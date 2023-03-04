Kidnapping, criminal trespass and assault in this week's crime log

This is a crime wrap up from Feb. 24 to Feb. 27
Kidnapping
On Feb. 26, A female student reported being forced to travel to an off-campus location against her will by an alumnus, UTA Police Capt. Mike McCord said in an email. No injuries were reported.
Kidnapping is a third degree felony and punishable by imprisonment of no less than two and no more than ten years. Guilty individuals may additionally face a fine up to $10,000.
This case is still active.
Criminal trespass
On Feb. 26, an officer arrested and cleared an unaffiliated male who was in a building without authorization, McCord said.
On Feb. 27, a public safety officer located circumstances of unauthorized access to a building.
If the offender has not been previously convicted of trespassing higher education property, the offense is a class B misdemeanor punishable by a fine up to $2,000, up to 180 days in jail or both.
If the offender has been previously convicted, the offense is a class A misdemeanor and punishable by a fine up to $4,000, up to one year in jail or both.
Theft
On Feb. 21, a female student reported three pairs of jeans were stolen from a dryer, McCord said.
Theft of property worth less than $100 is a class C misdemeanor and punishable by a fine of up to $500.
Assault
On Feb. 26, an officer observed an argument between two unaffiliated females. One of the females was issued a citation and released, McCord said.
Assault is a class A misdemeanor and punishable by a fine up to $4,000, up to one year in jail or both.
Credit card abuse
On Feb. 24, a female staff member reported two attempted transactions on her university procurement card. There was no pecuniary loss to the university, McCord said.
Credit card abuse is a state jail felony, punishable by imprisonment no less than 180 days and no more than two years and a fine not exceeding $10,000.
If the offense was committed against an elderly individual, the crime is a third degree felony and punishable by imprisonment of no less than two and no more than ten years.
