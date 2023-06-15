Key takeaways from Texas’s 88th Legislative Session

The Texas Legislature’s 2023 regular session staggered to its end on May 29, as lawmakers finalized the bills and budgets that will shape the next two years in the state.

Gov. Greg Abbott has until Sunday to sign or veto the bills passed in the 140-day session, which saw legislators divided over hot-button issues like teacher salaries, school security, LGBTQ+ rights and gun control.

Immediately following the regular session’s end, Abbott called a special session to continue hashing out certain priorities that had fallen through, namely cutting property taxes and beefing-up border security.

Special sessions can last no longer than 30 days and are limited to the topics chosen by the governor. The governor had called three special sessions in 2021, with the last one stretching into October.

Here’s what’s on the table after the session’s close.

By The Numbers - Texas’s budget points of interest $321.3 billion total. 11% increase to higher education formulas - $9.9 billion total 22% increase on public education - $50.4 billion total 10% increase to health and human services - $42.9 billion total 154% increase on business and economic development - $784 million total

Higher Education

Last week, the state’s budget for the next biennium was certified and sent to the governor. Since the session’s start, competing interests in the capital have strived for a slice of funding, specifically in light of Texas’s unprecedented $32.7 billion budget surplus.

The Legislature met university demands for increased funding, devoting an additional $1.1 billion to higher education formulas for a total of $9.9 billion. Of this, $2.2 billion will go to community colleges. The state also created a $3 billion endowment to promote research capacity at select public universities. Currently, UTA does not receive funds from the endowment.

Alongside the increased funding, lawmakers passed controversial legislation affecting public universities that drew heat throughout the session. On Wednesday, the governor signed Senate Bill 17, restricting public university diversity, equity and inclusion programs, and SB 18, codifying faculty tenure at institutions.

SB 17 restricts DEI campus programs and bars universities from hiring based on race, sex, color or ethnicity. Early in the session, legislators expressed concerns to the governor that DEI might “encourage discrimination in the workplace,” fueling the legislation. Shortly after, a directive from the governor forced public universities, including UTA, to pause DEI initiatives, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.

The bill doesn’t affect class instruction, campus guest speakers or student organizations.

Students protested the bill throughout the spring semester, calling for UTA to protect DEI. University leadership sent an email June 1 to staff regarding the legislation, assuring that, while they will review existing practices and comply with any new laws, they will still continue UTA’s commitment to attracting a diverse community and work with campus stakeholders as the new laws are implemented.

Student protest calls for university action against anti-DEI legislation Various student organizations held a protest against Senate Bill 17, which if passed, would ban universities from establishing or maintaining DEI offices and hiring based on race, sex, color or ethnicity.

Legislative pushes to ban faculty tenure failed, but it led to the passing of SB 18, which codifies and requires universities to enforce tenure procedures.

The bill defines tenure as a procedure entitling certain faculty to job security, only dismissable by the institution for “good cause” outlined by the bill, such as unprofessional conduct or engaging in conduct involving “moral turpitude.”

An institution’s governing board will now be required to specify how it grants tenure, how it evaluates tenured faculty and why they could be fired. At UTA, faculty members must complete years of evaluations and statements about their teaching philosophies before receiving tenure.

Clay Robison, spokesman for the Texas State Teachers Association, said in an email that the association believes the bill’s guidelines for termination are too vague, and it gives universities power to fire professors who say or do something that state or university leaders disagree with.

“Tenure is supposed to protect academic freedom for faculty and allow them to speak their opinions freely without fear of being fired,” Robison said. “It remains to be seen if this new law will enable Texas universities to continue hiring top faculty from out-of-state, or if would-be applicants from other states will be reluctant to take a chance on starting a tenured career here.”

Marcus Hendershot, political science assistant professor of instruction, said the effects of the tenure bill are not too disruptive, especially compared to the bill’s original version. Still, the changes might affect how the UT System competes for academic talent.

Public Schools

Despite efforts to raise public school teacher salaries, lawmakers failed to pass any bills increasing their pay and basic student allotment for school districts. At the start of the session, conversation surrounded bills like House Bill 1548, which could have given school staff a $15,000 raise, but these lost the momentum needed to get to the governor.

The bills’ failures were a “major loss” for public schools, Robison said. The average Texas teacher salary will stay around $60,000, a number over $6,000 less than the national average.

“What makes these losses particularly bad is that the Legislature had plenty of money to substantially increase school funding,” he said referring to the state’s budget surplus.

The state managed to pass SB 10, which could raise teacher retirement pensions, with increases ranging from 2% to 6%. If approved by Texas voters in November, the adjustments will go into effect Jan. 1, 2024. Additionally, the bill provides one-time stipends to retired teachers, with retirees 70 and over receiving $2,400, and those 75 and over receiving $7,500.

Lawmakers also struck down bills creating school choice vouchers, which aimed to give state funds to parents who choose to not enroll their children in the public school system. Abbott backed the initiatives as a top priority, and has since said school vouchers will resurface during the special session.

Uvalde shooting response

In response to the 2022 Uvalde shooting, the Legislature passed HB 3, dubbed the “school safety bill,” which gives schools funds to improve security and encourages districts to establish active shooter plans. It also requires many school staff members to complete a mental health first-aid program, and mandates that schools have an armed security guard on campus.

The Texas State Teachers Association fought against the armed guard provision and managed to push other school safety initiatives into the package, such as a requirement for school districts to place silent panic alert devices in every classroom.

Lawmakers struck down movements to raise the age for purchasing assault rifles from 18 to 21, despite the bills gaining momentum following a shooting in May at a mall in Allen.

LGBTQ+ Rights

The session saw heated conversations concerning the LGBTQ+ community, with the state passing controversial bills like HB 900. It requires book vendors in school libraries to rate the appropriateness of a book’s sexual content in efforts to remove “sexually explicit” materials and require parental consent to access sexually relevant material.

Critics of the bill, like the Texas State Teachers Association, believe the language of the bill is vague, and could result in books that students should have access to being removed, Robison said.

Lawmakers failed to pass SB 1072, which would have banned teachers from discussing gender identity and sexual orientation in public schools.

Shortly after the session closed, Abbott signed into law a ban on puberty blockers and hormone therapy for transgender children. The law offers some medical exceptions for children needing prescription drugs for puberty regulation or who were born with genetic disorders requiring treatment, but Robison said he believes the law politically bullies transgender children and their families.

Hendershot said the bills concerning the LGBTQ+ community are more political positioning for upcoming elections. As Abbott buckles down on his conservative stances, he maintains his Republican base for the future.

In November, voters will decide the fate of several billion-dollar initiatives, such as a $5 billion fund to improve Texas’s electric power grid, a $1.5 billion fund to expand the state’s broadband internet in underdeveloped areas, and a $1 billion grant to Texas Parks and Wildlife Department to fund new and existing state parks.

@Shawlings601

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu