Key issues making headway in the Texas Legislature

It’s been 107 days since Texas lawmakers met on Jan. 10 for the state’s 88th Legislative Session, and legislators have made headway in advancing new bills and policies that could soon be signed into law.
Both the state Senate and the House of Representatives have proposed and passed a slew of their own bills, which are now under review by the opposite chamber before potentially going to the governor.
As the conversations surrounding topics from state spending to public school libraries swirl, here are a few students should keep an eye on.
Budget proposals
Entering this year’s session, the state’s unprecedented $32.7 billion surplus attracted a slew of corporate, private and political interests to vie for a voice in the legislature’s drafted Texas budget. The surplus largely came from the state’s rapidly increasing housing costs, demographic shifts and large corporate investments into the state, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
On April 17, the Senate unanimously approved a $308 billion budget, reflecting that the surplus may have eased partisan tensions, said Marcus Hendershot, political science assistant professor of instruction, in an email. While budget negotiations aren’t finished, the process has been reasonably smooth, given the state’s projected extra revenue.
Senators found common ground over funding education, Hendershot said. Their draft devotes nearly $120 billion to public schools and universities, an 18% increase from last session.
Public safety and criminal justice also could see more money from the Senate's budget, which proposes giving it 37.6% more funds than the last biennial. At the same time, the draft decreases natural resources, general government and health and human services fundings by 28.8%, 10.4% and 7.9%, respectively.
Before the governor reads the budget, the Senate must come to an agreement with the House, which favorably passed its $302.7 billion budget proposal earlier this month. The draft disagrees with the Senate’s in some areas, devoting about 7% less funds to education, over $2 billion less to general government spending and increasing health and human services fundings.
Of the legislature’s discussions, the biannual budget will nearly always have the most impact on the state, Hendershot said. This session has been quieter than the previous one in 2021, which tackled hot-button issues like gerrymandering, gun rights and abortion.
University policies
Legislators have aimed to implement new policies for state universities, passing bills that could ban diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives and faculty tenure.
Last week, Senate Republicans passed Senate Bill 17, which bans universities from establishing or maintaining DEI offices and hiring based on race, sex, color or ethnicity. Nineteen out of 31 senators voted in favor of the bill, which will go to the governor for review if approved by the House of Representatives.
Some lawmakers argue that DEI initiatives may “encourage discrimination in the workplace,” but UTA students are concerned the bill could affect on-campus programs, such as the Mexican American Studies, the African American Studies centers, the LGBTQ+ Program and the Multicultural Greek Council, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
Amid the uncertainty, university President Jennifer Cowley has had multiple public conversations with students about DEI initiatives on campus and met with Progressive Student Union members Thursday following last week’s protest.
PSU President Jay Rodriguez said that, as a Latino student, they’ve experienced first-hand the excitement of meeting Latino faculty members and discussing their lives. Rodriguez is scared the legislation will end that.
“I know there’s students that go hungry, I know there’s students who can’t afford to come to campus because college is too expensive, but that’s not the focus of the legislature right now,” they said. “It’s ‘don’t talk about race because that makes us uncomfortable,’ it’s ‘let’s not celebrate trans people because I don’t agree with it.’
The day after targeting DEI, the Senate passed SB 18, which would end faculty tenure programs at public universities. A tenured faculty member has the status of continuing employment for an allotted time.
At UTA, faculty members must complete years of evaluations and statements about their teaching philosophies before receiving tenure.
“If a university is to perform its function effectively, it is essential that faculty members be free to express new ideas and divergent viewpoints in their teaching and scholarship,” UTA’s tenure policy states.
The bill notes that it would not prohibit a university system from establishing an alternate system of tiered employment status as long as it clearly defines each position and annually evaluates a faculty member’s performance. It would also not end the contracts of currently-tenured faculty.
History freshman Ryan Hoffman said he wants to be a professor in the future, and he’s worried about what ending tenure programs could mean for the profession. “I specifically decided that I wanted to go into higher education because I wanted to have more protections for what I could teach,” he said.
Hoffman said the state has increasingly constricted high school teaching, and now legislators are focusing on universities. “It seems like they want to make it easier to get rid of anyone who doesn’t teach what they want them to teach.”
Public education
Both houses have passed bills agreeing to increase funding for public schools and give staff raises, along with several bills concerning school security and policy.
Hoffman said he wants more money going to enrich primary and secondary education. His hometown’s school was low-funded, so his parents homeschooled him his whole pre-college life.
“The education is not good,” he said. “I lived in rural Texas a long time, and you see that all over the place.”
The House recently passed HB 3, which gives schools more funds to improve security and proposes that public schools keep at least one armed security guard on campus during school hours and receive regular security evaluations. The Senate similarly passed SB 11, which also aims to establish a new agency to oversee schools’ implementation of new security policies.
Concerning student health, the recently passed SB 13 would require district employees to attend mental health and first aid training programs, as well as establish a “Fentanyl Poisoning Awareness Week” to educate students about fentanyl poisoning and overdose.
HB 900 looks at school libraries, aiming to remove “sexually explicit” materials and require parental consent to access sexually relevant material. Book vendors would also have to rate the appropriateness of a book’s sexual content before distributing it to schools.
Conversations surrounding school choice have also made headway, with the Senate recently passing SB 8, which would give annual support of up to $8,000 per student to parents who choose to not enroll their children in the public school system. The parent could use the funds to pay for educational programs, services, textbooks and uniforms.
To Hoffman, the initiative seems to be “kicking the can down the road” without addressing the problem of public schools needing better funding, he said.
“You can give the funds for people to move stuff into private schools and into charter schools and stuff like that — that’s fine, it’s whatever — but you’re still ignoring the problem,” Hoffman said.
SB 8 would also prohibit schools of all grade levels from teaching materials that are not “age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate,” restrict discussion of sexual orientation and would allow parents to revise the material.
Medical marijuana legislation
The House recently passed a new legislation that could expand access to medical marijuana. HB 1805 builds on Texas’ Compassionate Use Program, which allows patients with conditions including epilepsy, autism and post-traumatic stress disorder to use low-THC cannabis. As of March, the program had just over 50,500 listed patients.
The bill initially only applied to patients with intractable epilepsy but has since been expanded. This year’s legislation allows patients to access up to 10 milligrams of cannabis.
Hendershot hasn’t been surprised by much from the session, but the discussions surrounding adjustments to marijuana policy came unexpected, he said. While the changes weren’t major, they may signify bigger movements on the horizon.
To Psychology sophomore Michael Anderson, one positive takeaway that could emerge from this Legislative Session is increased voter awareness, he said. Seeing policies they don’t like passing could motivate Texans to participate more in local elections.
“There’s a lot of emphasis in America placed on the state and the Federal Government, but ultimately, getting locally involved is the best way to do things,” Anderson said. “I think that these bills, in an odd sort of way, inspire more people to get involved in local politics.”
